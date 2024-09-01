The Best Way To Freeze Homemade Egg Sandwiches

It might seem a bit tedious to have to individually wrap all of those egg sandwiches during your meal prep, but you'll be thanking yourself for taking proper care of them to ensure maximum freshness in each bite. Speaking of which, when it comes time to dig in, transfer the sandwiches from the freezer to the refrigerator the night before to start the thawing process.

If you can't pull out a sandwich beforehand, microwaving it for 30 seconds can do the trick. Remember to remove it from its wrapping and place it on a microwave-safe plate lined with a paper towel. This will help prevent the bread from getting too soggy by absorbing ice crystals as they melt. From there, you can use the microwave to complete the reheating process. Heat the handheld in 30-second intervals until it's cooked through. However, using a toaster oven to do the job gives the bread a crispier texture.

After thawing the sandwich (either overnight in the fridge or in the microwave), place it directly in a toaster oven and cook for a few minutes until the egg is warm and the bread is toasted. You can also use the air fryer to reheat frozen egg sandwiches, but keep them wrapped in aluminum foil to prevent them from drying out too much.