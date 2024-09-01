The Best Way To Freeze Homemade Egg Sandwiches
Let's face it: Mornings can get pretty hectic, and sometimes, breakfast ends up going by the wayside. It's okay, it happens. Still, skipping breakfast every day can lead to brain fog and low energy levels, so it may not be the best idea to make it a regular habit.
Meal prepping is one way to ensure that you won't miss out on breakfast, even on the busiest mornings. If you're a fan of savory breakfasts that can be eaten on the go, egg sandwiches are an excellent choice. Recipes such as our copycat Starbucks Impossible breakfast sandwich can easily be batch-made using the clever technique of baking the eggs in a muffin pan. Once all the components have fully cooled and the sandwiches are assembled, they can be stored in the freezer — but simply throwing all the sammies into a plastic container isn't enough. Instead, tightly wrap each sandwich individually in aluminum foil, plastic wrap, or parchment paper. All three options will help protect the sandos from freezer burn and moisture. Then, after all the sandwiches are wrapped, they can be placed in gallon freezer bags or plastic containers and stored in the freezer for up to three months.
How to reheat frozen egg sandwiches
It might seem a bit tedious to have to individually wrap all of those egg sandwiches during your meal prep, but you'll be thanking yourself for taking proper care of them to ensure maximum freshness in each bite. Speaking of which, when it comes time to dig in, transfer the sandwiches from the freezer to the refrigerator the night before to start the thawing process.
If you can't pull out a sandwich beforehand, microwaving it for 30 seconds can do the trick. Remember to remove it from its wrapping and place it on a microwave-safe plate lined with a paper towel. This will help prevent the bread from getting too soggy by absorbing ice crystals as they melt. From there, you can use the microwave to complete the reheating process. Heat the handheld in 30-second intervals until it's cooked through. However, using a toaster oven to do the job gives the bread a crispier texture.
After thawing the sandwich (either overnight in the fridge or in the microwave), place it directly in a toaster oven and cook for a few minutes until the egg is warm and the bread is toasted. You can also use the air fryer to reheat frozen egg sandwiches, but keep them wrapped in aluminum foil to prevent them from drying out too much.