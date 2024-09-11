When you can't decide between two dishes, sometimes it's worth combining them into exponentially better. That's what Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins concluded with this monster pepperoni and mushroom pizza burger recipe, which highlights two comfort food favorites. "Give me any excuse to morph my favorite foods into one massive, sorta ridiculous meal, and I'll jump at that opportunity," she says. For her, that means mushroom pepperoni pizza and a juicy cheeseburger. She raves, "If you are a fan of both (and a lot of melty gooey cheese), give this mashup a try!"

While it's far more of a sensory experience than words could describe, the duo comes together with a base and top pizza crust, tomato sauce, cheese, and a ground beef filling. Think of it as a pizza-burger pie and you're on the right track. As for side dishes to accompany this feast, Watkins notes, "You could go the whole 'pizza side' route or the whole 'burger side' route." Opt for your go-to sides for either meal, or follow Watkins' advice, which ranges from healthy to less so: "Being that this is a meaty, cheesy, bready meal, you might want to include a fresh garden salad or Caesar salad as your side dish," she says. "I am also not opposed to throwing all nutritional balance out the window and scarfing on a side of french fries."