The Viral Marry Me Burger Is Adorable But Wasteful

Viral "Marry Me" recipes are so named because these flavorful dishes are likely to garner a marriage proposal due to their immense quality. For example, the Marry Me Chicken recipe features a cream-based sauce containing garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, chili flakes, oregano, and parmesan cheese. This creates a potent yet well-balanced flavor profile sure to impress a paramour.

A burger currently making the rounds on TikTok also bears the Marry Me designation and mostly excels in terms of appearance. In the clip, the content creator is seen making a basic yet satisfying preparation of burger and fries, but with the added step of trimming each component with a heart-shaped cookie cutter. The potatoes, meat patty, cheese, bun, and even the lettuce get the cookie cutter treatment, which results in a cutesy, heart-shaped meal. Despite the aesthetic appeal of the dish, one can't deny that an alarming amount of food could be wasted by trimming ingredients into heart shapes.