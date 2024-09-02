The Best Steaks To Cook For A Special Occasion

Preparing a steak for a special occasion can be intimidating. Unless you're a butcher or a professional chef, you likely stick to the cuts you're familiar with and forget about the rest.

While keeping with the status quo is often the safe option, you could be missing out when it comes to dishing up luxurious steaks. Certain steak cuts may be less popular but no less delicious, with many rivaling even the most beloved cuts around. In this post, we'll unravel the web of confusion that often surrounds various steak options and lead you in the direction of selecting the beef that proves best for serving for a momentous event. Whether for a wedding reception, holiday, or even high school graduation, it can help to have a few steak recipes in your back pocket for serving eager guests.

For each cut of steak, we'll delve into its characteristics as well as explore common cooking techniques that can help bring these savory cuts to life. Moreover, we'll let you know if there's anything special to know about the steak and do our best to grace you with note-worthy ingredients and recipes to help boost your culinary confidence on the day of the big event. We'll explain a bit more on how we made our choices at the end, but for now join us as we slice into the absolute best steaks to cook for a special occasion.