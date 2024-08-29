The Biggest Recalls In Perdue Foods History

Frustrating though they may be, food recalls are tough to avoid. There are so many people and steps involved during the production and packaging processes that it's near impossible to prevent any negative side effects 100% of the time. That's why your local grocery store always seems to be warning customers about one food or another — and why the next headline about thousands of products being pulled from shelves nationwide is never too far away.

These recalls can happen for all kinds of reasons, some of which are far more serious than others. Perdue Foods has experienced the whole spectrum. Specializing in the likes of chicken, pork, lamb, and beef, the company was first founded as a chicken farm in 1920. Over a century later, it's faced obstacles such as inaccurate allergens, contamination, and even foreign objects winding their way into your meat. The worst of these incidents have impacted thousands of pounds of products, with customers nationwide encouraged to scour through their freezers to ditch affected purchases ASAP. Read on to discover the most significant recalls that have hit Perdue Foods over the years.