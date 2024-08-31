The Very First Fast Food Meal Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ate After Prison

After spending eight years behind bars, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on December 28, 2023. Blanchard made headlines in 2015 after being arrested along with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn for the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who was believed to have had factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA, formerly known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy) and allegedly spent years abusing her daughter to create the illusion that she was suffering from a series of illnesses to get attention. In 2016, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was convicted of second-degree murder for her involvement in the crime and sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was released after completing 85% of her time.

Blanchard quickly returned to ordinary life during the early weeks of her freedom, making a trip to a beloved fast food restaurant just one day after her release. On December 29, 2023, she was spotted picking up an order at the drive-thru of a McDonald's restaurant in Arkansas. This marked her first post-prison fast food meal — and it certainly wasn't her last. Later that same day, Gypsy Rose was also seen enjoying a meal at Burger King.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse or needs help with mental health, please contact the relevant sources below: