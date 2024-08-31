The Very First Fast Food Meal Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ate After Prison
After spending eight years behind bars, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on December 28, 2023. Blanchard made headlines in 2015 after being arrested along with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn for the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who was believed to have had factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA, formerly known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy) and allegedly spent years abusing her daughter to create the illusion that she was suffering from a series of illnesses to get attention. In 2016, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was convicted of second-degree murder for her involvement in the crime and sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was released after completing 85% of her time.
Blanchard quickly returned to ordinary life during the early weeks of her freedom, making a trip to a beloved fast food restaurant just one day after her release. On December 29, 2023, she was spotted picking up an order at the drive-thru of a McDonald's restaurant in Arkansas. This marked her first post-prison fast food meal — and it certainly wasn't her last. Later that same day, Gypsy Rose was also seen enjoying a meal at Burger King.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse or needs help with mental health, please contact the relevant sources below:
-
The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services
-
Please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard loves McDonald's fries
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has continued catching up on culinary experiences since her release from prison. During a Season 5 episode of "The Kardashians," Blanchard revealed to Kim Kardashian that she had recently tried steak for the first time — and that's not all. In May 2024, Gypsy Rose also made her very first trip to In-N-Out Burger, which she documented in a since-deleted TikTok video.
Deviating from Kardashian's go-to In-N-Out order (a plain cheeseburger, cheese fries, and a shake), Blanchard went with a Double-Double Animal-Style burger during her first outing at the West Coast chain. She appeared to be a fan of the burger, awarding it a rating of 7 (presumably out of 10). In comparison, Blanchard scored McDonald's Big Mac (which doesn't even make the cut in our ranking of the best fast food hamburgers) a 3. However, when it comes to fries, the Golden Arches have the upper hand. "Not gonna lie, McDonald's is still my favorite fries. [In-N-Out's] are a little skinny," Blanchard said (via People).
Many people agree that In-N-Out's French fry game is pretty weak, but they may have never stood a chance of out-ranking Mickey D's fries for Blanchard, who told Entertainment Tonight that her affinity for them might even lead her to donning a McDonald's uniform one day. "Part of me is like, maybe I should just go work at McDonald's. I love those French fries!" she said.