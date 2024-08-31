15 Canned Coffees Ranked, Worst To Best

I love canned coffee. It's perfect as a grab-and-go beverage in the a.m., offering something a little different from making coffee at home. As I selected canned coffees for our ranked taste test, I couldn't believe how many products are out there. To find the standouts, I tried 15 canned coffees and ranked them worst to best.

Canned nitro cold brew is everywhere. If I wanted to, I could have done a taste test on those alone — but that would have given me heartburn. Another major trend is oat milk. I'm not surprised to see oat milk in its canned coffee era — though it's a legitimate challenge to find a can of oat milk with coffee under six grams of sugar. Try as I might, I couldn't get my hands on a canned coffee with milk that didn't include added sugar. It felt disappointing, but the show must go on.

My criteria for the canned coffee taste test was simple. Overall, taste was the biggest factor in how I sized up each coffee. The more depth and balance of flavor, the higher the ranking. I also paid attention to the aftertaste — a bold yet clean finish is my ideal. Other qualities that improved a coffee's ranking were the use of natural ingredients and a modest calorie count. I'll go into more detail about my methods at the end of the feature, but for now, let's rank some cans.