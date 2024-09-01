The Absolute Best And Worst Dessert Challenges We've Seen On Man V Food

Spoiler alert: this challenge ended with Adam Richman yakking in a can. Crown Candy Kitchen's five malt or milkshake challenge is an oldie, and a baddie. The challenge took place back in Season 1 and consisted of five malt milkshakes, at 24 ounces each. For reference, that's 120 ounces all together, which is just shy of a gallon of milk and ice cream. Even drinking a gallon of water is a challenge for some people!

Only 30 minutes is allotted for this challenge, which means it is quite literally designed for the puke bucket. With this a very likely outcome, the prize of a gallon of free milkshake and a t-shirt doesn't really seem worth it. However, some are arguably just in it for that spot on the Wall of Fame.

After downing an impressive amount of malt, it seemed like Richman was in the home stretch. With only four more partially filled glasses of malt left, though, his stomach just couldn't handle it. He upchucked and was promptly disqualified. One challenger claimed that the milkshake option would be easier, so if Adam had opted for a shake rather than a malt, it's possible he would not have been bested. While that is still quite impressive, the challenge's near impossibility — and high chances of ending in vomit — earn it a place in our "worst" column.