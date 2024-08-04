Popular Ice Cream Styles And Flavors From Decades Past

We all scream for ice cream, and we have been for a while. People's love for ice cream is nothing new, and the sweet treat has been at the center of dessert culture steadily since the early to mid-1900s. Over the last century, many flavors and styles have gone in and out of popularity, but they all remain a tasty part of our history. We've consulted three experts on the creamy dessert to give us the rundown on some of the most iconic forms ice cream has taken throughout the decades.

We turned to Everett Reed, who owns EC Reed's Mercantile Hotel Soda Shop and Luncheonette, for all things traditional ice cream. His classic ice cream soda shop serves up thousands of possible dessert combinations that reflect techniques that were used in the 1940s. We also spoke with Kelly Larson, president of the North American Ice Cream Association and owner of Sweet Temptations in Grand Haven, Michigan. Ice cream innovator Lindsay Grecka represents the newer generations of ice cream lovers. She meticulously handcrafts unique flavors for Lindsay's Handmade, taking inspiration from many cultures and times gone by.

With the help of these three ice cream slingers, we've compiled a list of ice cream flavors and styles that were all the rage in past decades. You may want to sate your sweet tooth before reading this, because some of these flavors and styles could be hard to find in the modern world.