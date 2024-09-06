How To Pair Wine With Chocolate Fondue (It's Not Just Ports And Sherries)
When chocolate fondue is on the menu, you know it's going to be a party ... or should we say soirée? Just in case the pot of melted chocolate — into which luscious berries and soft bits of cake will be dipped — isn't decadent enough, how about a wine pairing to turn this shindig up a few notches? "While traditionalists often advocate for fortified wines like ports and sherries as ideal pairings for chocolate fondue, the world of wine offers a diverse range of options," Nicole Patel, owner and chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier, tells Mashed.
Because of port wine's sweetness, it is often served as an after-dinner drink, alongside cheese or rich desserts like chocolate. (If you don't know much about port wine, here's the 411.) However, Patel recommends something a little fresher and flirtier to go with your sophisticated chocolate fountain. "Sparkling wines, in particular, make an excellent match with chocolate fondue," she says, adding that "the buttery and creamy texture of Champagne pairs beautifully with milk chocolate fondues and accompaniments such as pound cake and fresh strawberries."
Chocolate and wine are a match made in heaven
Bubbles and chocolate are a match made in heaven, but as Nicole Patel points out, it's not a one-size-fits-all situation. While Champagne pairs well with milk chocolate, there are different types of chocolate you should try for your next fondue, including dark varieties. "Crisper styles like Prosecco and Cava complement darker chocolates, adding a refreshing contrast," says Patel. Aside from the specific locations in which they are made, because of the grapes used and the way it's fermented, fruity prosecco — with its extra frothy bubbles — tends to brighten dark chocolate.
If you're a red wine drinker through and through, there's also a little something for you in this luxurious chocolate fondue scenario. "Red wines, especially Bordeaux and Chianti, provide a sophisticated pairing with dark chocolate fondue and berries," says Patel. If you need to brush up on your reds, here's every type of red wine explained. Although Bordeaux and Chianti are both often on the dry side, they both have a very fruit-forward flavor that pairs well with berries and a sweetness that balances dark chocolate's bitterness.