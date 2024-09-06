How To Pair Wine With Chocolate Fondue (It's Not Just Ports And Sherries)

When chocolate fondue is on the menu, you know it's going to be a party ... or should we say soirée? Just in case the pot of melted chocolate — into which luscious berries and soft bits of cake will be dipped — isn't decadent enough, how about a wine pairing to turn this shindig up a few notches? "While traditionalists often advocate for fortified wines like ports and sherries as ideal pairings for chocolate fondue, the world of wine offers a diverse range of options," Nicole Patel, owner and chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier, tells Mashed.

Because of port wine's sweetness, it is often served as an after-dinner drink, alongside cheese or rich desserts like chocolate. (If you don't know much about port wine, here's the 411.) However, Patel recommends something a little fresher and flirtier to go with your sophisticated chocolate fountain. "Sparkling wines, in particular, make an excellent match with chocolate fondue," she says, adding that "the buttery and creamy texture of Champagne pairs beautifully with milk chocolate fondues and accompaniments such as pound cake and fresh strawberries."