Tragic Details About Jamie Oliver
Though Jamie Oliver is a world-renowned TV chef who has faced his fair share of trials and tribulations, he isn't one to linger on it. His personality often outshines any melancholy or obstacles he may have faced in his life. It's not that he has ignored them, but it just doesn't seem like there is space for it in his sunny disposition. Oliver has often turned to social media to share the losses he has navigated, especially of loved ones, and he's never shied away from talking about hardships in interviews — like almost losing it all in 2019 when his business failed to pay bills and went into administration.
The chef, who is known for his paring down ingredients and his effortless cooking style, was discovered by chance. He wasn't due to work at London's famous The River Cafe the day the BBC was filming a Christmas special. However, one of his colleagues called in sick and Oliver was asked to take his shift. Filmmakers noticed him and the rest is culinary history. Fame came early and seemingly out of nowhere for Oliver, who was in his early 20s when his subsequent cooking program, "The Naked Chef," launched in 1999.
Oliver is a talented individual brimming with ideas, enthusiasm, and a can-do attitude. Still, he was teased, had learning difficulties, and struggled with being unable to switch off. Here are some challenges you may not know that Oliver, one many people's favorite TV chefs and best-selling authors, has overcome.
He was teased at school
The schoolyard is a tough place, as kids can be mean. Jamie Oliver didn't make it out of school unscathed. "I was a chubby, thick kid who was so bad at school I needed extra lessons for the simplest things," he told Flow. Oliver was diagnosed with dyslexia in primary school and wasn't into words or books because, quite frankly, he couldn't read them. His report cards would say that "He's a lovely boy but..." as Oliver told the BBC's Young Again podcast. Fortunately, Oliver learned to take the teasing in stride. He was raised in kitchens after all, where banter was something of a first language.
He also went to an all-boys school, which means the joking was likely off the charts. Because he struggled with dyslexia, Oliver had to attend a special needs class for five years and was continuously teased about it. He was educated at a time when there was a separate class for children with learning disabilities and everyone who was struggling at school was clumped together, including those with severe physical disabilities.
When it was time for a special needs session, someone would come knocking on Oliver's class door and say "Can we have Jamie for special needs?" You can imagine the cacophony that would then explode in an all-boys classroom with over 30 students. Oliver reported that his classmates would sarcastically serenade him out the door, singing "special needs" to the tune of the Beatles' "Let It Be".
He was gutted when his parents sold their gastropub
Oliver grew up in a small village outside of Cambridge, England and from the age of five was in the kitchen of his parent's pub there, peeling vegetables and washing dishes for pocket money. He reports that he only has happy memories from his parents' gastropub, named Cricketers. In fact, it's become very influential in his career. "My north star has always been the pub," Oliver told The Sunday Times.
In 2020, after 45 years of being in business, his parents Trevor and Sally sold their pub and retired. Oliver was reportedly quite upset by the change, as his parents' pub gave him confidence. As a child, after coming home from school with poor grades, he would immerse himself in the kitchen, where he truly excelled. "I was very lucky because I knew that it wasn't hopeless because I knew I could cook," Oliver told Breaking News IE. Young Oliver eventually trained all the new chefs at the pub, patiently showing culinary school graduates how to do things when he was only 12. He's said this made him a great teacher and was the perfect training ground for his future career on television.
Oliver has praised his parents' cooking style, which he learned at the pub, including making pasta from scratch and honoring the ingredients, all the principles that Oliver shares to this day in his cookbooks and cooking shows.
In 2019, his business collapsed
What goes up must come down. Failure: it's what every entrepreneur fears and knows will come at some point. For Jamie Oliver, the brand was flying high, with a restaurant group that once had 25 establishments to its name. Perhaps, as one employee told the BBC in 2019, the venture "grew too big and tried to do too much." That's because, after much accelerated growth, the twinkling tower came crumbling down.
Oliver had high hopes for his restaurant franchise, Jamie's Italian, which he opened in 2008. He wanted to bring an elevated experience to diners via high-quality ingredients and mouth-watering Mediterranean cuisine, all of which wasn't at the expense of any animal's welfare and wouldn't be too pricey.
Perhaps it was too idealistic, or it grew too quickly, or the rent for high street restaurants was too much. In 2019, Jamie Oliver had to close 23 of his 25 restaurants (mostly Jamie's Italian locations dotted across the U.K.), including the grill-focused Berbecoa and his social enterprise restaurant Fifteen. Over 1,000 people lost their jobs and Oliver faced one of the biggest financial losses of his life. Oliver was reportedly crushed by the closing of his businesses and the job losses despite his contribution of about £13 million (an estimated $17.8 million USD) to the group to save it from insolvency in 2017. That was followed by another £4 million (about $5.3 million) in 2019. But it wasn't enough. "It was utterly painful and it was something I'd never, ever, ever like to do again," he told the Young Again podcast.
He has been diagnosed with dyslexia
In 2010, Jamie Oliver was the second biggest-selling author in the U.K. after J.K. Rowling. The celebrated cook had become a celebrated author. In fact, Oliver has published a book a year for the past 25 years, which is an incredible feat for someone with dyslexia. Dyslexia is a lifelong condition that affects a person's ability to read, write, and spell. About one in 10 people in the U.K. have dyslexia. It's unlikely young Oliver ever thought he'd cook up this publication feat.
Oliver attended a special needs class at school and was mocked for it, which knocked the young lad's confidence. But, as soon as he was back home in the kitchen of his parent's pub, he gained confidence and knew he could make a living as a chef. There, he was less troubled by the elusive books and hard-won grades.
But how does someone who struggles with dyslexia write so many cookbooks? It turns out that Oliver doesn't put pen to paper or type it out on a laptop. Instead, he dictates his books. In the early days, he used a voice recorder, though these days he may well use his phone. It turns out his narrating technique works really well, as Oliver is currently the top-selling nonfiction author in U.K. history. He hasn't stopped there, either. In 2023, he released his first children's book: "Billy & The Giant Adventure."
He's said goodbye to close friends and family
Jamie Oliver has met and worked with many brilliant people during his time in the limelight. But this also means that he has had to bid farewell to some along the way, with a few goodbyes that were deeply personal. In 2013 his grandmother, Nan Betty Palmer, died. Oliver was so close with her that he had a special nickname for her: Tiger. "It still feels very sad to say goodbye to someone who was just so kind and funny," he shared on Instagram (via Mirror). In 2018, his father's mother, Hazel Oliver, also passed. "My memories of her are so precious and full of love, she always had time for everyone," he shared on Instagram (via Hello!).
Then there was colleague John Hamilton, who died at 55 and had worked closely with Jamie on his first cookbook and many others that followed. "What a sad sad loss, he was a great true friend to me," Oliver wrote on Facebook. Two years later he honored his friend again. As Oliver wrote on Instagram, Hamilton "supported my creative dreams when I was a young man with no success at all and he remained virulently loyal to me from then on."
Another sudden death in Oliver's life was "MasterChef Australia" colleague Jock Zonfrillo. Oliver wrote the he enjoyed working with Zonfrillo on season 15 of MasterChef. Later, Oliver joined the show as a guest judge on Season 16 to soften the blow.
He and his wife had to navigate pregnancy loss
According to England's National Health Service, about one in eight pregnancies end in miscarriage. This means that miscarriage is more common than most people think, though it's often not spoken about. Jamie Oliver and his wife Juliette (more often known as Jools), have been married for over 24 years and have five beautiful children. Yet they have also suffered five miscarriages.
During her second miscarriage, Jools came very close to losing her life and says she still has PTSD from the experience. "I didn't even really tell Jamie I was pregnant at points as I was worried he'd think, 'Why are we going through this all again?'" Jools told pregnancy loss charity Saying Goodbye on the Life & Soul podcast. Oliver's wife referenced the couple's journey through pregnancy loss in an Instagram post celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. "We have created 5 wonderful children and lost our 5 little stars in the sky," she wrote. "Thank you for loving me the way you do."
If he could do it all again, he would choose a smaller life
Before he became famous, Jamie Oliver fell head over heels for his future wife Jools when he was just 17. The two were madly in love and dead set on each other. The Essex-born chef says he had their happy little life together all mapped out: He'd keep working in London restaurants for a few years to get more experience and build a name for himself. Then, they'd buy a pub in a small village, pop out a few kids, and live out their merry lives. It was rather similar to his parent's life and his upbringing, which he loved. "Living above the pub like that could have been enough for us. In fact, I think Jools would have liked a more modest life," he told Flow.
But Oliver was 23 when "The Naked Chef" was first broadcast and his whole life blew up. As he became increasingly famous, the couple had to choose between public life or one at the pub. They decided to "go all in" with "The Naked Chef," but Oliver now says he regrets that. When asked on the Young Again podcast if he could go back and make different decisions, Oliver said that would he not choose the public life. "If I came back on earth and did it again, I'd go to the pub and have a normal life," he said.
He's stumbled with some cultural foods
If Jamie Oliver puts a foot wrong, the whole world is seemingly watching and ready to add it to the list of controversies weathered by Oliver. In 2015, Oliver shared a recipe on X that he called a paella – but it contained chorizo and chicken. "Good Spanish food doesn't get much better," he wrote, including a picture of the dish in a pan. His fatal flaw: chorizo is not a traditional paella ingredient. Incensed fans of Spanish cuisine and took to social media to complain about it. How could the experienced chef get it so wrong? The dish was in the wrong pan too, as other observers noted. Because he's so influential, many claimed that they didn't want Oliver miseducating the unassuming home cook or misrepresenting the Valencian dish.
He messed up again when he shared another cultural dish that was off the mark. Oliver took jollof rice, a West African dish that's among some of the continent's most iconic foods and reimagined it. But many declared that it was too far off the mark, as he'd added coriander, parsley and lemon wedges to the simple dish. "Our plates will not be colonised," shared one of his X followers (via The Guardian). Food blogger Ozoz Sokoh said jollof rice is so integral to West African culture that "at home and in the diaspora, we will take up arms to defend anything and everything about it — its origin, preparation and by God, how it is served."
His campaign for healthy food in schools was met with hostility
Jamie Oliver's campaign for healthier food in schools, which launched with his 2005 miniseries, "Jamie's School Dinners." The effort was driven by his desire to end childhood obesity and improve children's diets. Despite his noble intentions, the campaign was met with considerable hostility from various quarters. Parents, in particular, were divided. While many supported the initiative, others felt that Oliver was unfairly imposing his views on their children's eating habits. In some cases, parents even protested by passing junk food through school gates, arguing that their children had the right to choose what they ate. They viewed Oliver's approach as paternalistic and resented the idea of being told what was best for their families.
School staff also expressed resistance. The shift to healthier menus required changes in food orders, increased costs, and often meant retraining for kitchen staff. These changes were met with frustration, especially in underfunded schools where resources were already stretched thin. Some educators also worried that the new, healthier meals would be unpopular with students, leading to increased food waste and lower meal participation rates.
Politicians and policymakers were not immune to the controversy, either. While some applauded Oliver's efforts, others criticized his approach as overly simplistic and out of touch with the financial difficulties facing by many families and schools. Despite the opposition, Oliver's campaign sparked an important conversation about nutrition and set the stage for reforms in some school meal programs.
His myriad projects have created controversy
Jamie Oliver isn't a chef who quietly goes about his business. He's been called confident, outspoken, controversial, and charismatic. He clearly doesn't shy away from the limelight, instead using it to launch his latest ideas and projects. This also means that the determined celeb chef does get folks riled up. But if you're a public figure, you will always face some degree of scrutiny.
Some of his projects since "The Naked Chef" was cancelled haven't always been well received, and the press seemingly never misses an opportunity to report that. Oliver sets out with good intentions but sometimes those good intentions land him in hot water. It may seem as if he and his team haven't considered all the sociocultural sensitivities and all the possible ways he could upset people. When he protested against buy-one get-one-free offers on unhealthy food, he was widely called out of touch with economic reality for many families. When he stocked his sandwiches at Shell Garages, despite promoting himself as an environmentalist, he also drew controversy. On another occasion, for a show, he visited Rotherham, one of the unhealthiest towns in the U.K. to clean up the inhabitants' bad eating habits. Yet, to many, he got the angle all wrong and received shocking reviews from the English press for potentially just making fun of people. Ouch.
He advocates for health but has suffered his own health crises
Though Oliver has long advocated for healthy eating and living, he hasn't always lived up to that ideal. In an interview on the Young Again podcast, Oliver said his father even "feels uncomfortable around idle people."
Could it be that Oliver adopted his father's restless work ethic? At the end of 2014, just before he turned 40, Oliver told the Mail on Sunday that he was only getting three and a half hours of sleep a night and it had been like that for the past decade. He shared that he'd been ignoring the issue but it was "getting out of hand" so he started putting things in place to get more sleep. "'On a very fundamental level I wasn't happy and I wasn't functioning like a normal person," he shared (via AZ Central). To help him sleep, Oliver sets an alarm to go to bed by 10 p.m. and controls the ambience in his bedroom, ensuring the room is cool, using light-blocking curtains, and keeping an eye mask handy.
The amount of stress on the chef's shoulders has also resulted in a series of back problems over the years, including slipped spinal discs. "My job doesn't allow me not to work. If I stop, this whole thing falls apart," he told The Sunday Times. "I've had weeks where I've been able to stand for only 40 seconds at a time. Now if I get a sniff of it I'm straight to see my doctor." His spine is apparently healing despite his busy schedule. In early 2024, Oliver was back at the gym.