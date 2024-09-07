Masa Vs Cornmeal: What You Need To Know For Homemade Tamales

The main ingredient in Mexican tamales, no matter the filling, is masa. While masa is made from ground corn, it's very different from the product simply labeled "cornmeal." Masa has been treated with an alkaline substance in a process called nixtamalization that may date back to the Aztecs. This loosens the hulls so the corn can be dried and ground into a flour called masa harina.

Rick Martínez, author of "Mi Cocina," explains to Mashed that the reason why Mexican-grown corn needs to be treated that way is because it's not the same as the sweet corn grown in the U.S. "The corn that's grown in Mexico is ... [a] completely different product," he tells us, explaining that it's "basically inedible." He goes on to say, "If you just picked it and ate it, you would get sick. It's indigestible to humans."

To make Mexican-style tamales, you should use either fresh masa or masa harina. If you're using the former, it's already in dough form, but the latter will need to be mixed with water and fat. You can also mix in salt and seasonings such as chile powder, cumin, or garlic to give the dough a bit more flavor. The masa dough is then spread inside of a corn husk, topped with the tamale fillings of your choice, folded up, and steamed in a basket until the cornmeal is cooked (a process that may take an hour or so).