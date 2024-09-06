12 Unique Things You Should Try Making In Your Toaster Oven

Just as the name suggests, a toaster oven combines the functions of a toaster and an oven. While many home chefs use toaster ovens to brown bread, bagels, and other similar items, take a closer look and you'll see that this unassuming kitchen appliance has a lot more to offer. Toaster ovens can be used to bake, broil, and even roast various foods, making them ultra-versatile additions to your kitchen.

Provided that you're not preparing an elaborate meal, toaster ovens can sometimes even be preferable to more traditional full-sized ovens. Firstly, they are much smaller and more energy-efficient, using less electricity to preheat and cook food. Being smaller than conventional ovens, toaster ovens are also much faster to preheat, which makes them perfect for putting together quick meals. Additionally, toaster ovens won't heat up your kitchen like traditional ovens often do, making them ideal for cooking during the warmer summer months.

Ready to get creative with your toaster oven? Take a look at our collection of mouthwatering toaster oven-centric recipes that might just change the way you cook!