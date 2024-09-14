Protein-Packed 1-Pan Taco Pasta Recipe

Macaroni and cheese makes a great comfort food, but it can be a little light on protein since it relies on the cheese to do most of the heavy lifting. Since we all need to eat plenty of protein every day to give our bodies the fuel they need, recipe developer Leah Maroney turned cheesy pasta into a protein-packed dish thanks to cottage cheese — which boasts well over 20 grams within a single cup — and hearty ground beef. And, for those who aren't too keen on the idea of curdy pasta, fear not — the cottage cheese will be blended down, so all you'll taste are the creamy, savory, slightly tangy notes.

Of course, this dish has more to offer than protein alone. The flavorful beef is seasoned with taco spices, while enchilada sauce and green chiles also help to give the pasta some southwestern flair. "The pasta is saucy, spicy, creamy , meaty, and cheesy all in one bite," Maroney tells us, likening it to "a big sloppy taco or burrito transformed into a pasta dish."