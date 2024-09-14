Protein-Packed 1-Pan Taco Pasta Recipe
Macaroni and cheese makes a great comfort food, but it can be a little light on protein since it relies on the cheese to do most of the heavy lifting. Since we all need to eat plenty of protein every day to give our bodies the fuel they need, recipe developer Leah Maroney turned cheesy pasta into a protein-packed dish thanks to cottage cheese — which boasts well over 20 grams within a single cup — and hearty ground beef. And, for those who aren't too keen on the idea of curdy pasta, fear not — the cottage cheese will be blended down, so all you'll taste are the creamy, savory, slightly tangy notes.
Of course, this dish has more to offer than protein alone. The flavorful beef is seasoned with taco spices, while enchilada sauce and green chiles also help to give the pasta some southwestern flair. "The pasta is saucy, spicy, creamy , meaty, and cheesy all in one bite," Maroney tells us, likening it to "a big sloppy taco or burrito transformed into a pasta dish."
Gather the ingredients for protein-packed 1-pan taco pasta
The pasta called for in this recipe is cavatappi, although you could substitute another short and chunky type such as rigatoni or farfalle if need be. The protein comes from ground beef, cottage cheese, cream cheese, cheddar, and whole milk, while the dish is flavored with chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic, onion, enchilada sauce, canned tomatoes with green chiles, chicken bouillon, salt, and pepper. You'll also need sour cream to make the topping and optionally some cilantro as garnish.
Step 1: Boil the pasta
Cook the pasta by about half the time listed on the package directions. (If the instructions call for 10 minutes, cook the pasta for 5 minutes). Set aside.
Step 2: Preheat a pan
Preheat a large, heavy bottomed saute pan on medium-high heat.
Step 3: Brown the beef
Add the ground beef to the pan and cook until browned, about 5 minutes.
Step 4: Add spices and onions
Drain off most of the fat and add the chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, pepper, garlic, and onion. Saute for another 3 to 5 minutes or until the onions have softened.
Step 5: Add enchilada sauce and tomatoes
Add in the enchilada sauce and diced tomatoes and reduce the heat to low.
Step 6: Add pasta and water
Stir in the cooked pasta and ½ cup of water.
Step 7: Blend the cheeses, milk, and bouillon
Add the cottage cheese, cream cheese, 1 ½ cups shredded cheese, whole milk, and chicken bouillon to a large measuring cup and blend with an immersion blender until smooth. (Alternatively, combine these ingredients in a stand blender.)
Step 8: Stir the cheese mixture into the meat
Pour the cheese mixture into the saucepan with the beef and tomato sauce and stir to combine.
Step 9: Simmer the pasta dish
Stir, cover, and let simmer until the sauce has thickened and the pasta is al dente, about 6 minutes.
Step 10: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to broil.
Step 11: Sprinkle the pasta with cheese, then broil it
Top the pan with the remaining cheese and broil until browned, about 3 minutes.
Step 12: Finish the dish with sour cream and cilantro
Top with sour cream and chopped cilantro and serve.
- 1 pound Cavatappi pasta
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 cup red enchilada sauce
- 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles
- 1 ½ cups 2% cottage cheese
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon
- ¼ cup sour cream
- cilantro, for garnish
What other ingredients can I add to this taco pasta?
Although this dish has plenty of protein already, you could always amp it up by adding canned beans (black, kidney, pinto, or refried). Beans can also be substituted for the ground beef to make a meat-free version. Other beef substitutes include shredded chicken or pork, ground turkey, chorizo, or a 50/50 mix of ground beef and pork sausage. Vegetables, too, can be added to the dish — saute some sliced bell peppers along with the onions, or stir in a can of corn along with the tomatoes.
To garnish the pasta, you can go all-in on the taco theme. In addition to cilantro (or instead, if you're one of the many cilantro haters), you can use black olives, chopped tomatoes, diced avocados, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, salsa, shredded lettuce, or sliced green onions. Go ahead and sprinkle on some extra cheese, too, since it will boost the protein as well as the flavor. More cheddar would work, but pepper jack, cotija, or a shredded Mexican cheese blend would also make for a tasty topping.
Can I meal-prep this taco pasta recipe?
This recipe makes a generous eight servings, which is great if you're feeding a crowd or need something to bring to a potluck. Should you be preparing it for yourself, though, it's the perfect make-ahead meal to package and freeze. For meal prep purposes, you can skip the step where you broil the cheese since it will melt as you reheat each serving. You should also hold off on adding the sour cream, as well as cilantro or any other toppings you might be planning. These, too, are best added right before you eat.
You can use the microwave to warm up your pasta, and you won't even need to thaw it first. You can also bake it straight from the freezer as long as you've stored it in an oven-safe container such as a disposable aluminum pan. Baking will take a little longer, of course –- 25 minutes at 350 F ought to do it — but it may make for a crustier cheese topping.