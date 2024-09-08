The Rise & Fall And Resurgence Of Auntie Anne's

As the old saying goes, the bigger they are, the harder they fall. This has been exemplified as malls entered and then exited the American cultural zeitgeist over several decades. Many stores that were fixtures of the local mall, such as Delia's and ChiChi's, were not able to weather the storms of time. Others, such as Quiznos and Charleys Cheesesteaks, seem to be holding on by a thread as the world moves past their once-prosperous market in malls.

Auntie Anne's story is a little different than the others, as this mall classic rose to incredible heights before falling hard. But the tale of Auntie Anne's is also a story of resilience, ingenuity, and an ability to adapt. Auntie Anne's Pretzels has managed to bring itself back from the brink as malls across America closed. Today, is still a beloved part of our pop culture. Oprah is a noted fan, after all, so it must be great.

But we all know it isn't enough to have a delicious product, so what else is going on? We did a deep dive and found out how Auntie Anne's beat the odds to take its place in the world.