Rachael Ray's Worrisome Video Is Getting Attention For The Wrong Reasons

On September 2, celebrity chef Rachael Ray posted a clip on Instagram that has the internet buzzing — and for all the wrong reasons. In the video, Ray shares a funny anecdote about when she had jazz legend Tony Bennett over for dinner and "almost killed him." In the clip, Ray is paying tribute to the singer, who passed away in July 2023 at the age of 96, by making a recipe for ossobuco, a dish of braised veal shanks, which the caption calls "his favorite dish." The comments section, however, is loaded with people showing concern for Ray rather than commenting on the dish or her story.

While this isn't the first time Ray's transformation has turned heads, some comments rudely suggest that she may have been drinking too much because her speech sounds slurred. Meanwhile, others speculate about a health issue such as a stroke or Bell's palsy, which causes partial face paralysis.

Still, many fans come to Ray's defense, arguing she's not actually slurring and that she is just emotional while remembering Bennett. Others point out that commenters' speculation is inappropriate in the first place. "Can we stop being internet doctors? ... What's wrong with some of y'all?" one user comments, with another writing, "This is her normal speech pattern/mannerisms. Looks like maybe Bells Palsy, but honestly none of our business." At the end of the day, it's worth remembering that Ray has invited the public into her kitchen, not her medicine cabinet.