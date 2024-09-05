Rachael Ray's Worrisome Video Is Getting Attention For The Wrong Reasons
On September 2, celebrity chef Rachael Ray posted a clip on Instagram that has the internet buzzing — and for all the wrong reasons. In the video, Ray shares a funny anecdote about when she had jazz legend Tony Bennett over for dinner and "almost killed him." In the clip, Ray is paying tribute to the singer, who passed away in July 2023 at the age of 96, by making a recipe for ossobuco, a dish of braised veal shanks, which the caption calls "his favorite dish." The comments section, however, is loaded with people showing concern for Ray rather than commenting on the dish or her story.
While this isn't the first time Ray's transformation has turned heads, some comments rudely suggest that she may have been drinking too much because her speech sounds slurred. Meanwhile, others speculate about a health issue such as a stroke or Bell's palsy, which causes partial face paralysis.
Still, many fans come to Ray's defense, arguing she's not actually slurring and that she is just emotional while remembering Bennett. Others point out that commenters' speculation is inappropriate in the first place. "Can we stop being internet doctors? ... What's wrong with some of y'all?" one user comments, with another writing, "This is her normal speech pattern/mannerisms. Looks like maybe Bells Palsy, but honestly none of our business." At the end of the day, it's worth remembering that Ray has invited the public into her kitchen, not her medicine cabinet.
What was Rachael Ray's video actually about?
In Rachael Ray's Instagram post, she says she "almost killed" Tony Bennett when he came to her house, recalling that the chair she pulled out for him slipped, likely because she had "gone a little overboard" on polishing the floors when she was getting her house ready. Ray shares that Bennett was just fine and went on to eat two portions of everything. "I miss my friend so much," Ray says, adding, "the most beautiful man maybe ever." The clip is a promo for an episode of Ray's FYI Network show, "Rachael Ray in Tuscany," in which she demonstrates how to prepare the ossobuco.
As a beloved American singer, Bennett had many famous friends throughout his lifetime, even releasing a duet album, "Cheek to Cheek," with Lady Gaga in 2014. Bennett was also a longtime friend of Ray. Lady Gaga and Bennett also once surprised Ray on her show with a special vinyl copy of another album they made together called "Love for Sale." In a 2019 Milk Street interview, Ray said, "I love Tony Bennett and we've been great friends for many years, and I'm really grateful I didn't kill him," referring to the same story she shared in the recent video.
Rachael Ray's response to health rumors
Celebrity gossip site TMZ is notorious for revealing celebrities' personal business, which means it's also often at the forefront of breaking celebrity news. On September 4, TMZ posted that Rachael Ray apparently broke her silence about the spiraling speculations over her recent video, with her representatives simply saying, "No comment."
Ray's Instagram account justifiably ignored the speculation and kept things moving by posting a paella recipe on September 4. "Break out the cast iron," the caption reads, adding, "it's time to put a little pep in Wednesday night's dinner step with a shrimp ... and chorizo paella party."
Fans in the comments section are mostly sticking to the dish itself and ignoring the rumors about Ray's health. "Most definitely going to make this for my family!!" one user comments, with another claiming, "Paella does not have chorizo, but pretty cool!" While many might say mixing seafood and meat is one of the mistakes you should avoid while making paella, few fans in the comments are protesting Ray's rendition. They also, rightfully so, generally didn't offer unwarranted advice about her health or appearance. One comment suggests Ray get a hair makeover, but that user was quickly met with criticism. Overall, it seems fans are ready to return to the food.
