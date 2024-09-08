13 Presidents You Likely Won't Find At The White House Happy Hour

John Adams greeted the day with hard cider and Thomas Jefferson was a wine snob (shocker), but not every U.S. president was into drinking alcohol. Boozy state dinners, throwing a few back on the golf green, or nightcaps with the wife have been standard practices for past presidents — and they didn't face much criticism for it. On the other hand, some of the nation's most sober leaders were scrutinized for their restraint. Anyone hoping to mingle with the Commander in Chief during White House happy hour wouldn't have caught so much as a glimpse of the guys on this list.

Were alcohol-embracing presidents more fun than teetotaling ones? Not necessarily, but it seems like a lot of the non-drinking presidents were pretty uptight. While "let's invite Nixon to the bar" was a phrase probably uttered by no one, at least Tricky Dick knew how to get down with the customary drinking habits of his international contemporaries — unlike Coolidge's prim and proper act in Cuba. Similarly, presidents whose teetotaling wives held the liquor cabinet keys hostage, fielded hems and haws from the public akin to the modern hostility of a social media comments section.

Although many of the presidents we'll discuss here didn't go their whole lives without drinking alcohol, their years in the White House were notably sober. At a White House happy hour up in the sky, you might see Jefferson leading a Madeira tasting, or Andrew Jackson batching tubs of whiskey punch. These presidents won't be there.