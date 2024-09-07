The Biggest Mistake You Need To Avoid With Kimchi

Anyone familiar with Korean cuisine has no doubt had kimchi at least once; after all, it is Korea's national dish. This Korean staple is made by fermenting vegetables and seasonings for a spicy, tangy accompaniment to a variety of dishes. (It's also great straight from the container.) Just as there are many varieties of kimchi, there are nearly endless ways to use kimchi, like adding it to butter or mashed potatoes. Making your own at home can be a great way to ensure you always have some on hand. That said, it can take some practice to get it just right.

Mashed spoke with Sungchul Shim, chef at Korean restaurant Kochi in New York City, to get the ins and outs of making kimchi. He explains that the biggest mistake is getting the fermentation all wrong. While fish sauce is added to kimchi to help with flavor and fermentation, incorporating the right amount is key. If you add too much, Shim warns, "It will make the kimchi over-ferment quickly and shorten the lifespan of the kimchi and [it] will spoil."