Should Your Appletinis Use Juice, Cider, Or Liqueur? We Asked An Expert
The appletini, hated by bartenders and beloved by the Americans who created it, is known for its vibrant green color, strong flavor, and ubiquity in pop culture. Although it's not technically a martini by strict definition (a classic martini contains only gin, dry vermouth, and a lemon twist), the appletini is made by mixing vodka with apple juice, cider, or liqueur (or some combination of those). Given the different flavor profiles of these mixers, how do you know which appletini recipe to use if you're making the drink at home?
Mashed spoke with Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, to get the scoop on how to make the best appletini (and whether that green color is really necessary). According to Horn, it comes down to the kind of appletini you want. "If you're going for old-school nostalgia, it's all about that sour apple liqueur," she explains, adding, "You need that almost candied green apple flavor that reminds you of those ring-shaped green apple gummies, and a liqueur like Mr. Stacks Sour Apple Schnapps is going to bring it!"
Not all appletinis are green (you don't even need vodka)
While a green-hued apple liqueur will certainly give your appletini a verdant pop, it's also totally acceptable to mix your vodka with plain juice or our small-batch cider, especially if you're looking for something a little lower in alcohol with a true apple flavor. (Try our recipe for a fresh apple martini using juice if you're in the mood for something crisp and refreshing.)
For a totally different spin on the appletini, Molly Horn says you can even swap out the vodka. "If you are going for something a little more modern and refined, I think you can lean into a great cider-flavored whiskey like Ensign Red Apple and King's Creek [Tennessee Whiskey] Cider, and balance them out with some fresh lemon juice that will stand up to the sweetness and bring everything together," she says. Horn also suggests, "A splash of something like Martinelli's Sparkling Cider NEVER hurts!"
Since an appletini doesn't technically meet the requirements to be a true a martini, substituting whiskey in place of vodka is no major faux pas. So, regardless of what your local bartender might tell you, drink your appletini (however you make it) with pride.