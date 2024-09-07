Should Your Appletinis Use Juice, Cider, Or Liqueur? We Asked An Expert

The appletini, hated by bartenders and beloved by the Americans who created it, is known for its vibrant green color, strong flavor, and ubiquity in pop culture. Although it's not technically a martini by strict definition (a classic martini contains only gin, dry vermouth, and a lemon twist), the appletini is made by mixing vodka with apple juice, cider, or liqueur (or some combination of those). Given the different flavor profiles of these mixers, how do you know which appletini recipe to use if you're making the drink at home?

Mashed spoke with Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, to get the scoop on how to make the best appletini (and whether that green color is really necessary). According to Horn, it comes down to the kind of appletini you want. "If you're going for old-school nostalgia, it's all about that sour apple liqueur," she explains, adding, "You need that almost candied green apple flavor that reminds you of those ring-shaped green apple gummies, and a liqueur like Mr. Stacks Sour Apple Schnapps is going to bring it!"