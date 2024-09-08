Don't Toss Your Stale Hamburger Buns – Make Bread Pudding

It's not always easy to make it through an entire bag of hamburger buns. Most are sold in eight-count packs, so unless you're feeding a crowd (or just really like hamburgers), there's a chance that some of them will go stale. This isn't necessarily the be-all and end-all for the buns. Stale bread should be safe to eat as long as it isn't moldy. However, a squishy bun is one of Bobby Flay's secrets to a perfect burger, and even using an expert-approved revival technique like toasting probably won't bring the bread back to the Iron Chef's standards.

So what should you do to avoid wasting all that stale bread? Heading to the local duck pond to feed the birds wouldn't be the smartest move because it could cause pollution, overcrowding, and diseases like avian botulism. What is a smart move, however, is using those stale buns to make a delicious bread pudding. All you have to do is cut the buns up into chunks. Then, you can use them as the bread base for any bread pudding recipe without any other alterations to the recipe.