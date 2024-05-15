Toasting Is The Best Way To Bring Stale Hot Dog Buns Back To Life

Not only can oven-toasting your hot dog buns reverse staling, but it can give them a nice, crispy edge, too. These buns can also be toasted on a pan or grill, but they're typically only reheated on the inner side of the buns to preserve their fluffiness that way. This likely won't be enough heat to fully reverse their starch crystallization, though, so they should still undergo a quick de-staling in the oven (wrapped in tin foil to prevent exterior burning) before hitting the pan or grill for textural toastiness.

Nathan Myhrvold notes that by refreshing the bread in the oven, "the crumb will become moist again," but it will be "less aromatic and nuanced than it was when it was fresh." With this in mind, toasting your hot dog buns on a pan is the perfect way to introduce a bit of butter. Butter not only adds moisture but also rich flavor to the bread.

Myhrvold also notes that in his kitchen tests, the buns retained their fresher qualities for only four hours after they came out of the oven, so reheated hot dog buns should be consumed promptly. The process of refreshing your hot dog buns may require extra effort, but the improved texture and taste are worth the time. Plus, while they're toasting, you have the perfect opportunity to prep your favorite hot dog condiments.