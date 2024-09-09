Discontinued Doritos Flavors We'll Sadly Never Eat Again

Doritos is a chip brand known for bold, unique flavors. We should know. We've ranked them. It started selling chips in 1966, and since then, people have become addicted. Can you imagine going to any sort of birthday party, Super Bowl gathering, or celebration without seeing bowls filled with Doritos out for guests to snack on? We sure can't. They are a chip staple, and the Doritos brand has truly made itself indispensable over the years.

What is dispensable, however, are some of the flavors that have popped up over the years that are now discontinued. Each year, Doritos comes out with a few new flavors — sometimes they are limited edition, and sometimes they are intended to stay. There are some flavors that have held strong over many years, including the classic nacho cheese, cool ranch, BBQ, and spicy sweet chili. Other flavors, however, have disappeared into oblivion.

We combed through social media to see which discontinued Doritos flavors people are missing the most. From Reddit, TikTok, personal blogs, and more — we've found that some people really had a connection to certain flavors. Sadly, they exist now only as a memory. Let's take a little trip down memory lane to see which flavors made their way to the discontinued list.