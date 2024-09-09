Discontinued Doritos Flavors We'll Sadly Never Eat Again
Doritos is a chip brand known for bold, unique flavors. We should know. We've ranked them. It started selling chips in 1966, and since then, people have become addicted. Can you imagine going to any sort of birthday party, Super Bowl gathering, or celebration without seeing bowls filled with Doritos out for guests to snack on? We sure can't. They are a chip staple, and the Doritos brand has truly made itself indispensable over the years.
What is dispensable, however, are some of the flavors that have popped up over the years that are now discontinued. Each year, Doritos comes out with a few new flavors — sometimes they are limited edition, and sometimes they are intended to stay. There are some flavors that have held strong over many years, including the classic nacho cheese, cool ranch, BBQ, and spicy sweet chili. Other flavors, however, have disappeared into oblivion.
We combed through social media to see which discontinued Doritos flavors people are missing the most. From Reddit, TikTok, personal blogs, and more — we've found that some people really had a connection to certain flavors. Sadly, they exist now only as a memory. Let's take a little trip down memory lane to see which flavors made their way to the discontinued list.
Jumpin' Jack Cheese Doritos
Jumpin' Jack Cheese Doritos came out in the '90s and were even featured in a commercial starring television host Jay Leno, who learned early on about the importance of ensuring a quality product. Apparently these cheesy, light-colored Doritos had a slight kick to them with a hint of both hot and black pepper. These chips came off the shelves a few years later, resurfaced on store shelves around 2012-2013, and returned sometime in the past few years as a limited release with a newly designed bag. While Jumpin' Jack Cheese appears on websites for some grocery and convenience stores, all of the ones we found show the flavor out of stock. Plus, the version you may see now will not taste like the version from the '90s, according to true fans.
From what we've read all over the internet, it seems like this flavor of Doritos was the fan favorite among many young adults and children in the '90s. Plenty of comments online plead for a return of the original. One user lamented, "Best Doritos flavor, hands down. Why is Spicy Sweet Chili still a permanent flavor, yet this hits even harder?" Reddit users jumped on the bandwagon as well, saying this flavor was the best in history.
Doritos Collisions Hot Wings and Blue Cheese
Doritos Collisions were unique chips that actually had two different flavors in each bag. One chip flavor would be spicy or intense, then it would be paired with a secondary flavor to cool it down. The Hot Wings and Blue Cheese flavor had a great mix of spice and cheesy-goodness. It was made to resemble actually eating spicy chicken wings and dipping them in blue cheese. The hot wings chip was a crimson red color, while the blue cheese looked like a regular Doritos chip. This way, you knew which fighter you were choosing when grabbing a handful out of the bag.
This chip line appeared somewhere in between 2007 and 2008. Fans discussed on Reddit their love for the Collisions, and many Doritos lovers wish they would be brought back. We couldn't find any formal announcement on why they were discontinued, but it seems like they were off the shelves just a few years after they came out.
There are no Collisions flavors listed on the Doritos U.S website, however it looks like one flavor is currently sold at Sam's Club – the Loaded Taco and Nacho Cheese, which is a limited release from Frito Lay. If you want to give the whole two flavors in one bag thing a try, Sam's Club may be your answer. Unfortunately, you can't get the Hot Wings and Blue Cheese anywhere.
Doritos Crunch Mix
In 2017, Frito-Lay released a new concoction called Doritos Crunch Mix that was reminiscent of other popular snacks, like Chex Mix; however, these had the Doritos flare. Inside each bag contained a mixture of different snacks. The crunch nut was a peanut covered in an extra crunchy coating. There were also pretzels, corn sticks, puff balls, and corn chips made into thick, hollowed-out triangles that were reminiscent of 3D Doritos (whatever happened to those?).
Most snack mixes on the market stick to an overall salty, plain flavor, but not Doritos. Doritos made the snack mix its own by coating pieces in its two famous seasonings: nacho cheese or cool ranch. The company made this snack mix so fans could enjoy their favorite flavors in a different way. Fans said it was a great snack to bring on the go. You could even eat it hands free by pouring the snack into your mouth (almost like a drink) because the snacks were so small and the packaging was more sturdy than a traditional Doritos bag.
It's not clear when the Doritos Crunch Mix got discontinued, but it seems like this variety was only sold for a few years. Now, Doritos sticks to its usual tortilla chips, Dinamita Sticks, and minis.
Fiery Habanero Doritos
Doritos Fiery Habanero chips came in an orange bag with a giant flame on the front, enticing spice and heat lovers to try this dangerously spicy chip. There are many spicy-flavored Doritos still sold to this day, but none of them match up to the specific habanero taste that these chips had. It seems that they were made with the signature nacho cheese base with the habanero seasoning on top.
One thread on Reddit lamented the loss of this beloved flavor, with many users sharing that this was their ultimate favorite chip flavor. Some of them even went the extra mile to email Doritos directly, asking whether the company would consider bringing back the Fiery Habanero flavor. Fans were met with kind responses, but the company basically explained that it only had so much shelf space and that some flavors couldn't be sold continuously.
Fans are taking this matter so seriously, in fact, that we even found a petition on Change.org from 2017 to bring back the Fiery Habanero Doritos. According to that posting, these beloved chips came on the market in 2005 and only lasted a few years. Maybe if the petitions and emails continue, Doritos will have no choice but to bring them back!
Late Night All Nighter Cheeseburger Doritos
The Late Night All Nighter Cheeseburger Doritos were only available for about a year from 2009-2010. These chips were actually supposed to resemble the taste of a cheeseburger, and from a variety of reviews, it looks like Doritos succeeded. They didn't just taste like the burger meat, it also had bursts of pickles, cheese, and lettuce to round out the full cheeseburger experience. Apparently the smell itself was reminiscent of a fast food cheeseburger, which we all know can make just about anyone's mouth water.
Doritos did sell a limited, Kroger exclusive chip similar to the Late Night All Nighter Cheeseburger flavor in March 2024; however, it seems that the rendition of the chip is already off the market as well. This chip has a similar name, the Late Night Sizzlin' Cheese Burger.
It's unclear whether that chip flavor is an exact replica of the All Nighter, but customers on Reddit explained the taste of both chips in a similar way. One Reddit thread was created nearly five years ago by a user desperately trying to find the All Nighter Cheeseburger Doritos, and others jumped in wishing for its resurgence. The thread was reactivated when people discovered the Sizzlin' Cheese Burger flavor, and they all rejoiced together. Sadly, it looks the revival was short-lived, and the flavor is once again something to be yearned for.
Doritos Blaze
Doritos Blaze were sold in a bright purple bag that featured a classic Doritos chip with flames, and some designs included thermal handprints. Some people thought the chip wasn't as mouth-charringly spicy as the bag suggests, while others considered it to be incredibly heat-filled. Either way, fans really loved the flavor. It came out in 2018 and was only on store shelves until 2020.
Many people have taken to Redditt in recent years searching for the Doritos Blaze. One Reddit user shared, "Ever since they discontinued the Doritos blaze I feel like a part of me has been taken away." Others chimed in, sharing that it was their favorite flavor in the history of Doritos. There is even a Twitter page dedicated to the flavor, which was created in April 2020 (presumably around the time the chip disappeared).
Some people on the Twitter page even expressed anger over the chip's unavailability, as it was one of the few vegan Doritos available, and they yearn to get them back. Currently, there are no Doritos flavors available that are vegan.
Doritos Guacamole
Many people go crazy over guacamole, the avocado-based Mexican dip. One of the downsides of guacamole, however, is that it can turn brown pretty quickly in the refrigerator. Doritos overcame that problem by creating a guacamole-flavored Doritos chip.
These chips, which made their debut in 2003, were said to taste similar to the nacho cheese Doritos but with a pleasant guacamole flavor added on. Some people love to dunk their Nacho Cheese Doritos into guacamole or salsa, so these chips were a great option for those dip lovers.
When the Guacamole Doritos were discontinued in 2006, many people were heartbroken. There is even a Change.org petition with over 1,386 signatures asking the company to bring back the flavor. Many petitioners shared that the Guacamole Doritos hold a nostalgic happiness within them and that they would be filled with joy to get them back. Unfortunately, there aren't any signs that Doritos has any intention of putting this beloved chip flavor back on the shelves.
Doritos Hot Mustard
Doritos Hot Mustard chips came out in 2023 and have already been discontinued. On the Doritos Instagram account that originally shared the flavor, there are many comments about how short-lived this flavor was. The chips had a classic yellow-mustard flavor with an extra kick. One reviewer shared that the chips reminded him a bit of wasabi — so you know that the "hot" part of the mustard was definitely strong.
Even though this Doritos flavor had a short life, many customers were upset they were discontinued. One person commented on a Doritos post about the flavor, "Bring these back!!! What are y'all doing?? I'm pregnant and craving the hot mustard ones!!" Along with that comment are many others begging for the flavor to return. Doritos didn't reply.
The closest thing you can get to the Doritos Hot Mustard flavor is its current Dinamita Sticks, which come in a Hot Honey Mustard flavor. They're not exactly the same flavor, but if you're really in the mood for some mustard-like Doritos, this may be the way to satisfy your cravings.
Doritos Mix Blazin' Buffalo Explosion
Doritos Mix was a type of snack mix with four different types of munchies in one bag. It featured the classic Doritos triangle corn chips, the mini 3-D hollow triangles, corn sticks, and a spiral corn stick. Each piece had its own flavor that melded together to create the Blazin' Buffalo flavor: Buffalo and ranch, chipotle, Cool Ranch, and blue cheese. One reviewer described the flavor in detail, saying that the mix had a great overall Buffalo sauce taste with a good amount of heat, and the ranch and blue cheese flavors added a nice contrast.
The Doritos Mix Blazin' Buffalo Explosion premiered in 2017, but there isn't much evidence they lasted very long. People seemed to yearn for the regular bag of Doritos with the Blazin' Buffalo and Ranch flavor, which was used in this mix. That flavor was in and out throughout the 2010s, and one of the resurgences was through this mix variety. Now, Doritos has truly done away with any type of snack mix options and generally sticks with its classic chips.
Doritos X-13D
Doritos X-13D was a sneaky move by Doritos where customers didn't actually know what flavor they were eating. The front of the bag said, "Objective: Taste and name Doritos flavor X-13D" and "tasting notes: all-American classic." This was released in 2007 and acted as a sort of scavenger hunt for the consumers.
People turned to Reddit to discuss what flavors they tasted in the chips. Some swore that it had a strong cheeseburger or hot dog flavor, similar to the All Nighter Cheeseburger Doritos. Other blogs had people speculating that the flavor was for burger condiments, as they tasted ketchup, mustard, and pickles. All in all, customers loved the flavor, and there are many people who have searched Reddit to try to get their hands on a Doritos X-13D bag.
The flavor still seems to be a mystery. There are multiple sources that say the secret flavor was barbecue; however, we weren't able to find any official report about what the flavor truly was.
Doritos 2nd Degree Burn Fiery Buffalo
Doritos came out with a "Degree Burn" line of its chips with three different flavors in 2010. The flavors were each a level of burn. The 2nd Degree Burn Fiery Buffalo Doritos were a fan favorite, with a subtlety sweet and incredibly spicy flavor profile matched with the classic cheesy base.
One food writer at Junk Food Betty, a self-proclaimed spice-lover, reviewed this series of chips back in 2010. When testing the spice levels of these Doritos, they said, "I have to say, I'm honestly blown away. These are the hottest chips I've ever eaten. I didn't know you could actually make tortilla chips this hot." We can see why many spice-obsessed Doritos fans clung to these chips as their favorites.
Many customers wish Doritos would step up its spice game to this level once again, and some have even reached out to the company asking for the Degree Burn chips to be put back on the market. We haven't seen any evidence that it'll happen anytime soon, so for now you'll have to stick with the Flamin' Hot line that's currently available.
Chester's Cheese Doritos
In 1995, one chip flavor married the favorite snacks of millions: Cheetos and Doritos. These chips were called Chester's Cheese Doritos, and they were a huge hit when they came out. Customers shared many accounts of the chips being devoured because of the extra-cheesy flavor that you didn't normally get on a Doritos chip at that time. To this day, some people say it's still the best chip that Doritos has ever had.
Now, there was a possible rebranding of this chip that came out around 2019 called the Ultimate Cheddar Doritos. Some people say they tasted just like Doritos with Cheetos dust sprinkled on top (which is what the Chester's Cheese Doritos were), while other people say that the taste had more of a Cheez-It flavor profile. Ultimately, this wasn't a hit, and people are still yearning for that actual Cheetos-Doritos mashup to return to stores.
Doritos Smokey Red BBQ
Doritos Smokey Red BBQ chips were a limited edition flavor that lasted from about 1998-2001. They had the classic barbeque flavor but more dimension with smoky, spicy, and sweet notes that made the chip incredibly addicting.
There was a popular commercial that aired for this chip starring model Ali Landry that is pure '90s nostalgia. It premiered during the Super Bowl, which brings to mind a whole host of foods to have for the big day. Landry ended up becoming known as "the Doritos girl," and perhaps the success of the Smokey Red BBQ chips is linked to the popularity of the new promotional angle Doritos took. The company paired the chips with Star Wars and had a jedi on the front of the bags. These chips also apparently came with holographic game cards that promoted the 1999 premier of "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace."
Doritos currently sells a regular BBQ flavor chip; however, it's not the same as this '90s version. The new chips are described as being sweet and tangy and have more of a kick to them than people remember the Smokey Red BBQ chips having. However, if you're nostalgic for that original flavor, you may be able to scratch a little bit of that itch with the current BBQ chip that Doritos has on the shelves.