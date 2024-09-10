12 Ways To Take Any Sheet Pan Dinner To The Next Level

On the surface, sheet pan meals are the perfect dinner, especially as the weather gets colder and having the oven on for long stretches won't make your kitchen horribly hot. These types of recipes are balanced, easily adaptable, and don't take much active time in the kitchen. However, some can be fairly boring — which is why you might want to learn how to take your sheet pan dinner to the next level.

Maybe you love not having to stand over the stove stirring a pot but have found the sheet pan meals you've tried disappointing. Or, perhaps you have some favorites but you're getting sick of them and looking for a change. Either way, it's simple to upgrade these dinners with a few basic changes. There are some mistakes everyone makes with sheet pan meals, but once you've ironed those out, all that's left to do is learn tips and tricks to make them even better.

From branching out with your choice of vegetables and proteins for a wider range of flavors and textures, to adding extra ingredients such as cheeses and nuts, there are so many ways to improve these meals. Once you've learned the secrets, you'll be impressed with how easily you can make an impressive dinner. Just chop the ingredients, throw them in the oven, and you're well on your way to a tasty meal.