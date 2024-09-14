The Differences Between Chimichangas And Burritos

Whether visiting your favorite Mexican-style restaurant or making your own meal at home, you may find yourself wavering between chimichangas and burritos. While both dishes have a lot in common, there are some key differences between them. The biggest distinction lies in the preparation, as chimichangas are wrapped and fried. As for burritos, fillings are added to a warmed tortilla, which is then folded and served.

While standard recipes usually involve flour tortillas, some sort of meat, cheese, rice, and beans, both chimichangas and burritos are pretty versatile when it comes to fillings. Additions like guacamole are also common, but how they're incorporated can differ. Cold ingredients such as salsa, pico de gallo, and guac are used to top chimichangas, whereas they can be incorporated directly into burritos.

The volume of fillings is another notable difference. The last thing you want is for your chimichanga ingredients to spill out into the hot oil, so it's best to use fewer ingredients than you would when making a burrito. While burritos can accommodate more fillings than chimichangas, using too much is one of many mistakes people make when making wraps. In general, a 10-inch tortilla can only accommodate about 1 ½ cups of meat and other fillings before becoming unstable, so leave the baby-sized burritos to the pros at Chipotle.