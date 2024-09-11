So many people love baking desserts (or at least love eating the food they bake). But it's an area of cooking that's surrounded by myths and misconceptions. Whether you're a beginner or have been baking for years, you might have heard advice that isn't true. There are things that people present as fact about baking that are false. That's why we're here to bust common dessert-baking myths and clear up confusion about ingredients, techniques, and equipment.

I'm an experienced baker, recipe developer, and food writer, but I still wanted to get the facts from some true experts. I talked to three people in the know about baking, including trained pastry chefs and food bloggers. They shared their knowledge and helped separate fact from fiction. You might be surprised to learn that some things you thought were true about baking are actually false. For example, did you know that you don't always need to follow a recipe exactly? Or that sugar does more than just make things sweet?

We're here to give you a better understanding of what really matters in baking. You'll learn which rules you should follow and which ones you can bend a little. This knowledge will help you become a better baker and have more fun in the kitchen. Here are some false facts about baking desserts you thought were true, according to baking pros. The payoff will be even more delicious desserts and sweet bakes.