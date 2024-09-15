The Best Cheez-It Variety Maximizes The Crunch

A snack tailor-made for cheese lovers, Cheez-It is a mainstay of pantries everywhere. While these crackers might seem relatively one-note, they actually come in a surprisingly wide variety. Along with the product's many flavor options, which include cheddar, ranch, pepper jack, Buffalo wing, and parmesan, Cheez-It also provides an impressive texture variety among its many offerings. As it turns out, the best variety of the snack is also the crunchiest. According to our ranking of 24 Cheez-It varieties, Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar emerged as the clear victor.

Our intrepid reviewer assessed each snack based on the quality of its cheese flavor and the satisfaction elicited by its texture. Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar exceeded expectations in both categories, with a flavor that our reviewer deemed superior to the brand's original variety. The crunch factor, however, really pushed this selection to the top of the heap, with our reviewer writing, "These crackers are so crunchy that we were self-conscious that other people could hear us chewing while we were testing them."