The Best Cheez-It Variety Maximizes The Crunch
A snack tailor-made for cheese lovers, Cheez-It is a mainstay of pantries everywhere. While these crackers might seem relatively one-note, they actually come in a surprisingly wide variety. Along with the product's many flavor options, which include cheddar, ranch, pepper jack, Buffalo wing, and parmesan, Cheez-It also provides an impressive texture variety among its many offerings. As it turns out, the best variety of the snack is also the crunchiest. According to our ranking of 24 Cheez-It varieties, Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar emerged as the clear victor.
Our intrepid reviewer assessed each snack based on the quality of its cheese flavor and the satisfaction elicited by its texture. Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar exceeded expectations in both categories, with a flavor that our reviewer deemed superior to the brand's original variety. The crunch factor, however, really pushed this selection to the top of the heap, with our reviewer writing, "These crackers are so crunchy that we were self-conscious that other people could hear us chewing while we were testing them."
Cheez-It proves that texture matters when snacking
Cheez-It is no stranger to snack innovation. Just consider the discontinued Cheez-It flavors that you'll probably never eat again, like the Doritos-style Fiesta varieties and the curious barbecue flavor. The brand is equally forward-thinking when it comes to texture variations. Snack enthusiasts can enjoy Puff'd Cheez-Its, which feature an airiness absent in the original baked version. There's also a "Snap'd" variety, which are closer to chips in texture, as well as Grooves, which feature ridges to pack in more flavor and crunch.
As for the Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar Cheez-Its, our reviewer found that the enhanced texture makes the cracker "feel like a more substantial and filling snack" while also inspiring a "sensory experience." Keep in mind that a pleasing texture is a crucial characteristic for many consumers when the time comes to evaluate the quality of a snack. There are lots of scientific theories about why we love crunchy foods, including the fact that crispness denotes a certain level of freshness. Whatever the reason, our favorite Cheez-It flavor is likely to satisfy even the most voracious snacking hunger.