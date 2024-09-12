The Biggest Recalls In McDonald's History

McDonald's catches a lot of heat for the role it plays (or rather, doesn't play) in public health. For just as long, the chain has tried to counter these critiques with efforts such as introducing healthier options — which, as we now know, proved pretty futile — and boosting the visibility of its nutritional information. Some efforts have been even more creative, such as including mini plastic fitness bands as the free toy in Happy Meals.

Over 32 million of these fitness bands (known as "Step-It" bands) had been sold in the U.S. and Canada when McDonald's started receiving some concerning reports. While they were designed to encourage children to walk more and stay active, the bands were instead found to be irritating, even burning the skin of their wearers. After more than 70 complaints, McDonald's recalled all the bands, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned customers to take the wristbands away from children ASAP.

Anyone with a band at home was encouraged to return it to their local McDonald's where they would be offered a replacement toy and yogurt tube or apple slices. "Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers which is why upon learning about concerns with these bands we acted swiftly to stop distribution of these products," stressed McDonald's spokesperson Terri Hickey in a press release (via CNN). "We apologize to our customers who were impacted and for the inconvenience this recall has caused."