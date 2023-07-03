Fast Food Restaurants That Were Accused Of Selling Mystery Meat

As much as America loves fast food, there has been no shortage of controversies surrounding these restaurants over the past century. From severed fingers in chili to fried rats showing up in buckets of fried chicken and scalding hot coffee, disturbing events seem to unravel at fast-food chains like clockwork.

It's no secret many chains have been known to cut corners when it comes to the quality of their ingredients. Whether it's fair or not, this has led to several conspiracies, hoaxes, and downright lies about what goes on behind the scenes in the kitchens of our favorite fast-food spots. Although a lot of these stories ended up being nothing more than myths and pranks, several accusations turned out to be totally true.

But chances are you've forgotten a lot of the fast-food controversies that have occurred over the years — like restaurants being accused of selling mystery meat to their customers. Luckily (or unluckily) for you, we've compiled a list of the accusations as well as the truths behind them so you can be informed. Keep reading to take a walk through fast-food meat history ... and don't blame us if it ruins your dining experience.