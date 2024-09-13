Fast Food Chains With The Worst Food Poisoning Outbreaks

In July 2022, an E. coli outbreak spread across six states. While an investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) didn't manage to 100% pin down the source of the outbreak, it did find that over 80% of those interviewed had eaten at Wendy's — and the vast majority of their meals had consisted of sandwiches containing romaine lettuce.

Wendy's responded by swiftly removing romaine lettuce from its restaurants. However, that wasn't enough to stop 109 people from falling ill and 52 from being hospitalized. Of this number, at least three people suffered from hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. Multiple lawsuits were filed as a result, with one Michigan family suing Wendy's for $20 million after their 11-year-old daughter spent years in the pediatric ICU and was left with permanent brain damage as a result of her food poisoning.

As is often the case with E. coli outbreaks — which cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain to varying degrees of severity — the reality is that this outbreak was probably even more widespread than the numbers suggested. "The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC said. The silver lining is that new illnesses ceased as soon as Wendy's pulled the lettuce from stores.