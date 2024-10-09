Deviled Egg Party Dip Recipe
Deviled eggs are a classic party appetizer, and those bite-sized stuffed egg halves are undeniably delicious. If you fancy switching things up when prepping food for your next gathering, why not try adapting this beloved recipe into a rich, flavorful dip? This deviled egg party dip, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, takes everything you love about classic deviled eggs — creamy texture, tangy flavor, and a hint of spice — and transforms it into an irresistible dip that's perfect for sharing. It's also incredibly quick and simple to make, with just a handful of ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen.
The base of this dip starts with hard-boiled eggs, which are pulsed in a food processor until finely chopped, to maintain a little texture. Greek yogurt and mayo create a smooth, rich consistency, while Dijon mustard and dill pickles add that wonderfully tangy note. Whether you're serving it with crackers, crudites, or as part of a larger spread, this easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer is sure to bring all the flavor of deviled eggs, without the hassle of filling each one individually.
Gather the ingredients for deviled egg party dip
As well as some large eggs, you'll need a few extra mix-ins to create this creamy dip. First up, there's Greek yogurt and mayonnaise. Then, we also add Dijon mustard, white vinegar, finely chopped dill pickles, paprika, salt, and black pepper. There are also a few optional ingredients to consider. We love scattering chopped chives and extra black pepper on top of the dip before serving it up with a selection of crudites and crackers for dipping.
Step 1: Boil the eggs
Bring a large pan of water to a boil. Add the eggs and cook for 10 minutes.
Step 2: Cool the eggs
Transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water and leave to cool for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Peel the eggs
Peel the eggs.
Step 4: Blitz the eggs
Add the eggs to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.
Step 5: Combine eggs and remaining dip ingredients in bowl
Transfer the blitzed up eggs to a large mixing bowl and add the Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, pickles, paprika, salt, and pepper.
Step 6: Mix
Stir well to combine.
Step 7: Garnish and serve
Transfer the dip to your serving bowl of choice and top with some chopped chives and extra black pepper if desired.
- 9 large eggs
- ¾ cup Greek yogurt
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickles
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- Chopped chives, to garnish
- Extra black pepper, to garnish
- Crackers and crudites, to serve
What should I serve with this deviled egg dip?
There are plenty of ways to enjoy this delicious dip. While crackers and crudites like sliced carrot, cucumber, and celery are a classic choice, you can always branch out and widen your spread of dunking options. Generally, anything crunchy and easy to eat with your hands will work well.
A great snack to serve with your deviled egg dip is pretzels. You can go with classic mini pretzels, pretzel rods, or even pretzel crisps here, with all providing that perfect crunchy contrast to the creamy dip. Breadsticks, pita chips, or tortilla chips are also wonderful for scooping up the dip, with their mild taste allowing the flavors of the creamy egg mixture to shine.
This dip is also great as a sandwich spread, so you could serve it with slices of crusty bread or baguette for guests to build mini sandwiches. Or, if you're looking to build a larger grazing board, deviled egg dip would fit in nicely, perhaps alongside cured meats, olives, cheese, and other dips such as guacamole or hummus.
Can I make any ingredient swaps in this deviled egg dip?
Making a few tweaks to some of the ingredients in this recipe is no problem at all. It's super easy to adjust the flavor and texture of the dip to your liking. When it comes to the Greek yogurt, you can swap all or part of this out for sour cream if desired. This will give a slightly richer taste and texture. Alternatively, to lighten up the texture of the dip, you could opt for plain yogurt, which isn't quite as thick as Greek yogurt and doesn't have as much tanginess.
If you're not a fan of dill pickles, try using sweet pickles or pickle relish for a milder, sweeter flavor. You could also use capers or chopped green olives for a briny twist. The mustard is also easy to switch out for yellow mustard or even a wholesome wholegrain mustard.
To add new elements of flavor to the dip, feel free to incorporate some extra ingredients. Try amping up the spice level with a pinch of cayenne pepper or a dash of hot sauce. Or, for a heartier dip and boost of protein, try mixing in some crumbled bacon, shredded ham, or smoked salmon. Fresh herbs like parsley or dill would also be a great option for adding brightness to the dip.