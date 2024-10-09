Deviled Egg Party Dip Recipe

Deviled eggs are a classic party appetizer, and those bite-sized stuffed egg halves are undeniably delicious. If you fancy switching things up when prepping food for your next gathering, why not try adapting this beloved recipe into a rich, flavorful dip? This deviled egg party dip, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, takes everything you love about classic deviled eggs — creamy texture, tangy flavor, and a hint of spice — and transforms it into an irresistible dip that's perfect for sharing. It's also incredibly quick and simple to make, with just a handful of ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen.

The base of this dip starts with hard-boiled eggs, which are pulsed in a food processor until finely chopped, to maintain a little texture. Greek yogurt and mayo create a smooth, rich consistency, while Dijon mustard and dill pickles add that wonderfully tangy note. Whether you're serving it with crackers, crudites, or as part of a larger spread, this easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer is sure to bring all the flavor of deviled eggs, without the hassle of filling each one individually.