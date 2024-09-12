How Walmart Is Tricking You Out Of 8 Cents For Maruchan Ramen

Best friend to budget-minded consumers everywhere, instant ramen is a meal known for its affordability thanks to its relatively low production costs. Maruchan ramen is one popular brand of instant noodles that can be found just about anywhere, including at your local Walmart, a retailer with a reputation for affordability. This ramen typically comes in 12-packs or smaller single packs, with larger multi-packs often available at a lower cost when compared to the same amount of individual packages. However, one eagle-eyed consumer found that this was not the case at Walmart.

As illustrated in a TikTok clip, single packs of ramen retail for $.30 at Walmart, while 12-packs cost $3.68. According to the math, buying 12 individual packs will run you $3.60, which means you're paying $.08 more for what should be the more affordable option when purchasing the 12-pack. While $.08 isn't exactly an earth-shattering amount of money, it does call into question why Walmart would ignore the very common practice of offering slight discounts on bulk items found at most retail environments.