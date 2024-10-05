KaTom Is Here For Your Football Season Tailgate Essentials

While many tailgate snacks are finger foods, other items like pasta salad or jambalaya will require utensils to eat. KaTom's medium-weight knife, fork and spoon set (250 pieces for $23.98) should work for most purposes, while the heavyweight knife and fork set (250 for $26.49) will do the job if you're planning to grill steaks. You're also going to want to pick up some of KaTom's sturdy 12-inch trays (50 for $34.20). These are disposable plastic but still make for a stylish display or catering tool. If your tailgate party is a large one, there'll be too much food to lay out on the back of a truck, so folding tables are also a must. KaTom has a felt-topped square table that doubles as a gaming table priced at $81.56, but if you need something larger, there's also a 72-inch-wide bar top riser for $65.62.

What's a tailgate without a few football-themed decorations? For something cheap and easy, you could buy a package of 100 football-topped bamboo picks ($8.53 for 100) to use as cupcake toppers. Meanwhile, for $88.98, you could be seated in style on a football-patterned rolling chair.

Finally, one thing all parties have in common is the garbage left behind. If you want to make it from the parking lot to the stadium in time for the kickoff, don't waste precious seconds running around with plastic bags. Instead, bring along KaTom's 32-gallon trash can (priced at $40.97), so everyone will know where to dump their waste or recycling – that's a big win before the game even begins.

Be sure to include KaTom in your game plan for your tailgate needs.