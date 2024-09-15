The Rise And Fall And Resurgence Of Friendly's

If you're a Friendly's fan, chances are you associate the restaurant with fond memories from days gone by. Maybe it was the setting for Saturday morning breakfasts with grandma, where you grabbed an ice cream after dance class, or gossiped in a booth with your high school friends over coffee or whatever menu tidbits you could barely afford. For many of us East Coasters, seeing Friendly's slip into near obscurity wasn't easy to accept — almost as if the memories we associated with the place might fade away with it.

Let's not hold a premature funeral for Friendly's. The casual restaurant, best known for its ice cream, is still roughly 100 locations strong. At its height in the mid-1990s, over 850 Friendly's locations dotted the Eastern United States from coast to coast, so it's fair to say the regional chain has taken quite a blow. Looming bankruptcies and a string of fledgling CEOs are responsible for Friendly's shaky foothold — but so is the old-fashioned-ness of it all. Are fond recollections of the Friendly's fresher days enough to keep it alive in 2024?

Possibly. Even as locations continue to go out of business, some franchisees are dedicated to expanding. Friendly's ice cream is still sold in grocery stores. The Jonas Brothers want Friendly's to survive. Here, we'll dig into Friendly's wholesome origins, its rise to greatness, and the resurgence of a true American classic.