Chili's Vs Outback Steakhouse: Who Has The Better Ribs?

While the menu at Chili's is plenty expansive, there's arguably no single dish more closely associated with the chain than the iconic Chili's Baby Back Ribs — courtesy, of course, of a catchy commercial jingle that's probably playing in your head this very second. But just because someone wrote a pretty solid song about them, it doesn't mean the ribs at Chili's are peerless. In fact, among the things that only regulars will know about Chili's is that ribs weren't even on its original menu. Enter Outback Steakhouse, with its own fascinating factoids and perhaps one of the first chains that comes to mind when it comes to big cuts of meat.

In order to determine who has the better ribs, I picked up full racks of ribs from both Chili's and Outback and pitted them against one another in nine categories. I opted for only barbecue sauce on my ribs from Chili's and for a side of mac and cheese rather than the default steamed veggies from Outback, so that the two orders would resemble one another as closely as possible. After taking into account all of my findings, one chain's ribs came out ahead. Here's how each rack of ribs performed head-to-head in all nine areas as well as my pick between the two classic sit-down chains for the superior ribs.