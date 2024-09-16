How To Clean The Overlooked Water Dispenser On Your Fridge

Your refrigerator's water dispenser might be your go-to for refreshing sips, but how often do you give it a good scrub? If your answer is, "Wait, I'm supposed to clean it?" you're not alone. Mashed consulted Whirlpool kitchen brand manager Bree Lemmen, who offered some advice on keeping this overlooked part of your fridge in tip-top shape.

"I always recommend cleaning the exterior dispenser using warm water and mild soap or detergent. Once washed, wipe it dry," Lemmen said. Water dispensers can harbor bacteria if not kept clean so to avoid turning your refreshing water into a bacteria cocktail, consider a regular cleaning as a special treat for one of your fridge's most-used features. A mild cleaner is key here — in fact, many experts say you should never use bleach to clean your fridge. To keep it disinfected between cleanings (just touching the dispenser can introduce new microbes), give it a spritz with alcohol and let it dry naturally.

Also, a soft touch goes a long way here. As Lemmen told Mashed, "For optimal results, also use a clean microfiber cloth or a soft, clean cloth to polish and dry the surface. When cleaning, avoid paper towels as they may scratch or dull the coating." This way, your dispenser will sparkle like new without risking any surface damage.