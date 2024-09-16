How To Clean The Overlooked Water Dispenser On Your Fridge
Your refrigerator's water dispenser might be your go-to for refreshing sips, but how often do you give it a good scrub? If your answer is, "Wait, I'm supposed to clean it?" you're not alone. Mashed consulted Whirlpool kitchen brand manager Bree Lemmen, who offered some advice on keeping this overlooked part of your fridge in tip-top shape.
"I always recommend cleaning the exterior dispenser using warm water and mild soap or detergent. Once washed, wipe it dry," Lemmen said. Water dispensers can harbor bacteria if not kept clean so to avoid turning your refreshing water into a bacteria cocktail, consider a regular cleaning as a special treat for one of your fridge's most-used features. A mild cleaner is key here — in fact, many experts say you should never use bleach to clean your fridge. To keep it disinfected between cleanings (just touching the dispenser can introduce new microbes), give it a spritz with alcohol and let it dry naturally.
Also, a soft touch goes a long way here. As Lemmen told Mashed, "For optimal results, also use a clean microfiber cloth or a soft, clean cloth to polish and dry the surface. When cleaning, avoid paper towels as they may scratch or dull the coating." This way, your dispenser will sparkle like new without risking any surface damage.
Don't forget about the water filter
Once your water dispenser is sparkling on the outside, don't forget about what's most important — what's on the inside. The truth about water filters is that even if your water tastes fine, you still need to replace your filter every so often. Bree Lemmen advised us, "If the fridge has a water filter, replace it as recommended and clean the filter area to ensure a clean water supply every six months." Over time, sediment, minerals, and even contaminants can build up in your filter, which can clog it up and make your water taste off.
Regularly replacing your filter not only improves your water's quality but also helps your refrigerator's internal systems stay in good shape for longer. While most manufacturers recommend changing your filter every six months, how often you should replace your fridge's water filter can depend on how much you use your dispenser and what the water quality is like where you live.
To replace the filter, make sure to check your fridge's manual for the specific model and installation instructions. Luckily, technology is here to help — many refrigerators have indicator lights to remind you when it's time to swap out the filter. By keeping this simple step on your fridge-cleaning radar, you can make sure your dispenser keeps serving up water that's filtered and fresh.