Aldi Vs Target: Which Offers Better Value For Groceries?

Aldi and Target both offer great deals on groceries, but when it comes down to it, one of the two has a better value on the majority of products. Most people want to get in and out quickly with their purchases for the week, and if they can spend a little less while doing so, all the better. We'll take a look at about 30 typical food items needed to make simple meals and pit Target and Aldi against each other.

First, there's the nitpicking — which items are cheaper and which store sells all the components of a meal at a better value. If you want to split your shopping list between the two supermarkets, this will guide you through what to buy at Aldi and what to pick up at Target. Then, there's the big picture — where can you purchase your whole grocery list for less, even if a few products are slightly more expensive? How much can you lower your weekly spending by doing this?

The prices mentioned here are accurate as of September 2024 for Aldi and Target's online stores. Grocery prices and stock fluctuate week-to-week and by season. Certain items are more expensive in one state or location than in another. The picture painted here, though, portrays whether Target or Aldi generally offers a better value, and that should hold true even if prices change.