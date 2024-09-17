Why Your Fridge's Drawers Are Always Sticking (And How To Fix It)

A sticky refrigerator drawer is a nuisance when your day is going well, and on a bad day, it can be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel's back. No matter how hard you work to keep your refrigerator neat and tidy, those drawers always seem to turn against you — what gives? According to Whirlpool's kitchen brand manager, Bree Lemmen, buildup along the tracks of the drawers is likely the cause. "Spillovers inside the refrigerator may get into the slide control of the crisper bins or shelves and ultimately cause them to stick," she explains to Mashed.

Virtually any debris can be the culprit behind a sticky drawer, from spilled soda and meat drippings to food particles and dust. And while it can be a bit time-consuming to pull out each drawer to clean the tracks, it'll be worth it once you experience just how smoothly they can open and close.

Keep in mind that you should never use bleach to clean those hard-to-reach spots — nor any part of your refrigerator, for that matter — since your food can end up absorbing the toxins from it. Instead, Lemmen suggests the simple combination of a soft cloth and mild dish soap for the job.