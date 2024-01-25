The Vanilla Extract Tip To Get Your Fridge Smelling As Fresh As Ever

Has your fridge been smelling less than stellar lately? Maybe it just smells a bit musty and "off". Maybe it absolutely smells like something rotted in the back of the produce drawer. If the latter is the case, clean your fridge first. The Centers for Disease Control recommends simply cleaning your fridge with warm, soapy water — though you can also use a mixture of a tablespoon of bleach and a gallon of water if you feel the need to properly sanitize. Then move on to tackling that icky smell.

You don't need to run to the store to buy a specialty product, and you don't need to use the time-tested method of setting an open box of baking soda on the top shelf. While that will absorb odors, it will make things smell neutral, and you have the opportunity for your fridge to smell amazing. So reach into your pantry and grab a bottle of vanilla extract. Just pour a few drops of extract onto a cotton ball or round, and place the cotton in the back of your fridge. The next time you open your fridge, any icky, musty smells will be gone, replaced by a light vanilla aroma.