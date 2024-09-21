Horse Soldier Bourbon Barrel Strength Vs Small Batch: What's The Difference?

The whiskey world abounds with variety, and different factors may come into play when comparing the options a brand offers. For example, some spirits can be aged for different amounts of time. Others can be blended from different batches or bottled from a single cask, giving them a specific flavor profile unique to each particular barrel. Horse Soldier Bourbon offers two higher-end versions of its liquor (apart from the brand's Premium Straight Bourbon Whiskey) — Reserve Barrel Strength and Signature Small Batch — that are made in different ways. One of the main differences between them lies in the proof, or how strong they are.

Horse Soldier's Barrel Strength bourbon is bottled directly from the barrel, which means no water is added to dilute it and lower the alcohol content. As a result, you get a higher-proof and fuller-bodied liquor. By contrast, the Small Batch bourbon has a lower alcohol proof. Although each one is made from small batches of blended, aged bourbon, they boast different flavor profiles. Also, all of Horse Soldier's bourbons are non-chill filtered, meaning they are minimally processed and could have a hazy appearance.