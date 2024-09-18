Poach Your Scrambled Eggs For A New Twist On Breakfast

You might think there are only a few ways to cook eggs: fried, boiled, scrambled, and poached. Well, leave it to a chef to come up with yet another option — enter the poached scrambled egg, invented by Daniel Patterson circa 2006. Patterson, who ran the Bay Area restaurant Coi until the pandemic (it closed for good in 2022), was dinking around in the kitchen making breakfast but didn't have his go-to frying pan. So he decided to pour beaten eggs into a pot of boiling water, put a lid on it, and poach them for 40 seconds or so. He later repeated the experiment at his restaurant. It seems to have caught on in egg circles (or ovoids). Nelson Serrano-Bahri, American Egg Board director of innovation, is familiar with the technique.

Serrano-Bahri tells Mashed in an interview that you can't just dump the eggs into the water. Instead, you should "give that water some movement" first. He compares it to making egg drop soup. Swirling the water into a vortex, like you do when making standard poached eggs, will hopefully keep the food from separating into strands like it does in the soup. He also suggests using the blender (either a hand or a stand one) to beat them first, telling us, "This will create a very delicate texture." On the other hand, he says insufficient whisking will result in rubbery whites. The one thing the eggs won't be, however, is dry — a strainer is necessary to drain the excess water when scooping them out of the pot.