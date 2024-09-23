The Burger Chain Phil Mickelson Prefers Over In-N-Out

Someone like professional golfer Phil Mickelson, whose long and successful career has allowed him to amass hundreds of millions of dollars, can presumably afford to eat at the top restaurants across the world. For satisfying burger cravings, though, he used to be all about In-N-Out Burgers. He grew up eating them and discussed serving them on the menu at his 2005 Champions Dinner. He even attempted to buy a franchise but was foiled by the fact that In-N-Out is a family-owned chain and was unwilling to play ball. However, nowadays, when the golf pro wants a fast food burger, his preferred stop is Five Guys. In 2010, Mickelson said that he had eaten at Five Guys a whopping six days in a row.

His attempts to get into the burger business were more successful with Five Guys. Now, Mickelson owns several franchise locations in Orange County, California. That makes it a bit challenging to determine whether he loved Five Guys burgers so much he decided to invest, or deemed them his new favorite after seeing a solid investment opportunity. Either way, he's not afraid to discuss his love of the chain's burgers. Although, he hasn't dished about his specific favorite items, so we can't be sure what he ordered during that six-day Five Guys spree. However, if you're looking for a bit of inspiration, here are some secret menu items you may want to try at Five Guys.