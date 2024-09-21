Pizza-Stuffed Peppers Are The Trick For A Keto-Friendly Pizza Night

Peppers are a perennially popular pizza ingredient. A 2021 analysis of Google search trends found this vegetable to be the top topping in both Maine and Louisiana. (The latter makes sense since bell peppers are part of the Cajun holy trinity, but you'd think Maine might have preferred lobstah if it wasn't wicked expensive.) If you're trying to cut down on carbs and follow the keto diet, though, this may mean that pizza of any variety is off the menu unless you happen to enjoy cauliflower crusts. There is another alternative, however, one that involves transforming peppers from a pizza topper into a kind of crust alternative.

You won't actually be using the peppers to make a dough, since unlike cauliflower, they're insufficiently starchy to use as a bread replacement. Instead, what you can do is to make stuffed bell peppers filled with the typical pizza ingredients of tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese instead of ground beef and rice. If you stir some diced pepperoni, cooked crumbled sausage, or even chunks of ham and pineapple into the mix, your stuffed peppers will be relatively pizza-adjacent without the high carb count.