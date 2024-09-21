The Best Store-Bought Egg Salad Can Be Found At Whole Foods

Mashed loves a classic egg salad recipe — the perfect clean slate to alter the texture and ingredients to taste. Some like it chunky, others like it mustardy, and many people add chopped dill or celery. We recognize that when it's prepared with fresh ingredients at home, egg salad is miles better than any premade version from a market. However, having a reliable store-bought egg salad is vital for days when you don't have enough time to prep it yourself.

So when ranking 13 store-bought egg salads, a good balance of texture, flavor, and freshness was important with the first two criteria holding the most weight. Whole Foods' egg salad nailed all of these factors, providing a product that tastes like it could be homemade. When sampling the selection from a variety of stores like Walmart, Shop Rite, and Trader Joe's, the amount of mayonnaise and the use of herbs for brightness didn't go unnoticed. Some of the disappointing options were packed with mayo, too uniformly smooth, unpleasantly liquid-y, or not well-seasoned. If any of these things describe the egg salad from your go-to grocery store, maybe it's time to give Whole Foods a chance.