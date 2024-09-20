The Secret Fast Food Item You Can Order From The Sonic Drive-In

Does ice make the world go round? Maybe not, but it does send us to one particular fast food chain when we need something to cool us down. You know the one! Winner of the top spot in our ranking of fast food ice cubes, Sonic Drive-In's famous nugget ice (sometimes referred to as pellet or pebble ice) is lauded not only for its ability to keep drinks cold but also for being immensely satisfying to munch on long after those Route 44-sized cups have run dry. It even has a fan in actor Matthew McConaughey, who once told Texas Monthly that he spent years looking for an ice maker that could replicate the chain's frozen H2O.

The star ultimately found his answer in the Manitowoc QF-400, though it's not exactly practical (or cheap) for most people to install a commercial ice machine in their house as he did. However, that doesn't mean you can't still have your nugget ice and eat it, too, because Sonic Drive-In sells bags of its beloved ice that you can bring back to your freezer at home.

The bags weigh in at 10 pounds each and cost around $3.00 (however, prices may vary by location). Don't be discouraged if you don't see bagged ice listed on the restaurant's menu, either. As TikTok user @wtfinrecipe discovered, all you need to do is ask for a bag of ice at the drive-thru or drive-up stall, and the restaurant will happily fulfill your request.