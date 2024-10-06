Classic dishes can always use a reboot, and meatloaf is a prime candidate for your culinary creativity. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares this Chicago hot dog-style meatloaf recipe that is sure to satisfy all sorts of cravings you didn't know you had. "I love an overly topped hot dog," she shares and describes, "Chicago-style dogs are especially endearing, with all those pickled goods," like the sweet pickle relish and spicy sport peppers. She went ahead and took those qualities and transferred them into meatloaf. "It was surprisingly silly how well this mash-up worked (pickled goodies topped on a meatloaf), wet-nap still advised," Watkins raves.

Aside from the flavor profile veering into Chicago hot dog territory, Watkins also uses hot dog buns in the meatloaf mixture as a binder, yet another homage to the beloved dog. Leftovers lead to all sorts of meal variations, and Watkins recommends using this to make a meatloaf Parmesan sandwich (minus the pickles). "If you'd like to keep the pickled toppers, opt for a fun remix on Chicago's second famous food-stuff, the hot roast beef sando," she recommends. Really, the options are endless with these savory meatloaf as a foundation.