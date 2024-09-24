Target's Egg Salad Probably Shouldn't Be On Your Shopping List
Considered a comfort food by many, store-bought egg salad can be a tasty alternative when you don't feel like making your own. The key is to select a store-bought brand that best mimics homemade recipes, which requires a good blend of flavors and a pleasing texture. Mashed did the tough work for you in our ranking of 13 store-brand egg salads, with ranking criteria including the ingredients' flavor balance as well as which textures offer the most pleasing mouthfeel. To this end, our reviewer determined that you should leave Target's Good & Gather brand on the store shelf.
None of the ingredients featured in Target's egg salad seem to integrate successfully, and our reviewer even described the taste as "off-putting." Along with eggs and dressing, this brand also includes red bell peppers, mustard, and relish, with some components weighing heavier on the palate than others. As our reviewer noted, "On our first bite, we tasted mustard and salt before anything else," and these flavors overwhelmed the product's other ingredients. Just for comparison, the top pick came from Whole Foods, which our reviewer compared to homemade egg salad recipes in terms of flavor and texture.
A sad blend of disappointing ingredients
While there are lots of great items you can score from Target's Good & Gather line, such as the avocado toast salad kit, it appears this egg salad would be better suited to a brand named Bad & Scatter. Per our reviewer, the addition of relish does give the recipe some much-needed brightness, but ultimately, the ingredient "only harshened the already strong-tasting mustard." Additionally, the red bell peppers fail to "give any dimension to the egg salad's sharp flavors." A closer inspection of the ingredients shows that there are quite a few chemicals in the mix, which our reviewer blamed for the salad's lack of quality and poor taste.
We aren't the only ones with a negative opinion of this product. On Target's website, Good & Gather-brand egg salad is rated 3.4 out of 5 stars by shoppers who've purchased it. According to one negative review, the salad "tasted like expired mayo with mustard and egg," while another reviewer stated, "Gross, the relish makes it weird." Per the website, only 35% of Target shoppers would recommend this product to others, and now we're wondering if those individuals have a personal vendetta against their friends' and family's taste buds.