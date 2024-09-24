Target's Egg Salad Probably Shouldn't Be On Your Shopping List

Considered a comfort food by many, store-bought egg salad can be a tasty alternative when you don't feel like making your own. The key is to select a store-bought brand that best mimics homemade recipes, which requires a good blend of flavors and a pleasing texture. Mashed did the tough work for you in our ranking of 13 store-brand egg salads, with ranking criteria including the ingredients' flavor balance as well as which textures offer the most pleasing mouthfeel. To this end, our reviewer determined that you should leave Target's Good & Gather brand on the store shelf.

None of the ingredients featured in Target's egg salad seem to integrate successfully, and our reviewer even described the taste as "off-putting." Along with eggs and dressing, this brand also includes red bell peppers, mustard, and relish, with some components weighing heavier on the palate than others. As our reviewer noted, "On our first bite, we tasted mustard and salt before anything else," and these flavors overwhelmed the product's other ingredients. Just for comparison, the top pick came from Whole Foods, which our reviewer compared to homemade egg salad recipes in terms of flavor and texture.