The Hardee's Biscuit With Connections To The California Raisins

Over the years, Hardee's has teamed up with famous faces like Kate Upton, Kim Kardashian, and Paris Hilton. Still, arguably one of its most successful partnerships was in the 1980s with the California Raisin Advisory Board (CALRAB). As part of the organization's campaign to encourage Americans to eat more raisins, Hardee's introduced cinnamon n' raisin biscuits: a delicacy that featured a cinnamon swirl-version of its delicious made-from-scratch biscuits that was filled with raisins and topped with sweet icing.

The treat marked a win for Hardee's — and not just because of how tasty the a.m. dessert was. The collaboration also allowed the restaurant to work with The California Raisins back in their heyday. (They were those wildly popular singing, anthropomorphic raisins that CALRAB created to promote its cause.)

The group performed its rendition of "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" in a Hardee's ad for the cinnamon n' raisin biscuits. Additionally, Hardee's also offered $0.99 raisin figurines with the purchase of either two of the sweet biscuits or another dessert, which sent customers to the chain in droves — so much so, in fact, that the company's original order of 15 million wasn't enough to keep up with demand. By the second week of the promotion, Hardee's had to place an emergency order for thousands more figures to fly to stores in Florida that had already run out.