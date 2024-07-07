Expert Reveals What Really Makes Hardee's Biscuits So Delicious

A decade after opening, Hardee's brought biscuits onto the menu lineup and created a breakfast sensation that fast food restaurants — and our tastebuds — haven't shaken since. You might not expect a burger standby to peddle worthy baked goods, but these puffed rounds are truly something special. To no surprise, they're among many of the most popular menu items luring the hungry from their beds, factoring into slammin' creations like the Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit or Southern comfort foods like Biscuits 'N' Gravy.

Though it isn't hard to tempt us with a biscuit (they're golden brown, crumbly, and flaky to the touch), Hardee's tunes up the humble morsel to mouthwatering extremes. It's made us wonder what the chain does to make them as yummy as they are, even against countless challenges — the explosion of Southern-style biscuits in the industry, or shady things about the menu overall — to sow doubt.

Yet Tony Robinson, biscuit-maker and champion, believes there's no competition: in terms of what's available to-go from the pickup window, he claims "Hardee's has the crown jewel of biscuits." As a repeat-winner of the official biscuit showdown hosted by Boddie-Noell Enterprises, Inc. (the largest of the company's franchisers), and with 11 years of wearing the apron, it's not an exaggeration to say Robinson knows a thing or two about beautiful bakes. With his expertise on the table, we sank our teeth into the inner workings behind the favorite. Here's what makes the Hardee's biscuit so delicious.