Tragic Details Of Food Network Host Lorraine Pascale

Success tastes sweet for expert baker and Food Network host Lorraine Pascale. It took a lot for her to get here, but the last thing Pascale wants is for people to feel bad for her. Given up at birth and raised in a tumultuous living situation in her native U.K., circumstances beyond Pascale's control made for a tremendously difficult childhood. Pascale still grapples with emotional scars left by her early days, though it's not her nature to be bitter about things. Despite tragic moments, "victim" is not in Pascale's vocabulary.

There are many silver linings to Pascale's story, most of which can be credited to her perseverance, courage, and curiosity. Deep self-reflection and her continual journey toward general wellness compelled Pascale to spread awareness about impactful social issues, from advocating for the U.K.'s foster care system to the importance of seeking healthy romantic relationships. It has also given her a remarkable capacity toward forgiveness. Reflecting on life lessons in 2016, Pascale told The Daily Mail, "Selfishly, I've forgiven them for my own emotional freedom. I could say 'Poor me,' but that doesn't get you anywhere."

Pascale's career trajectory is one of the most diverse in the industry. She explored, and even found much success in other industries before discovering her true passion within the culinary arts, and the road was far from easy. These are some of the tragic details Lorraine Pascale overcame to achieve the fulfilling life she has today.