Tragic Details About Carla Hall

Tragic is hardly the first word that comes to mind when you think of chef Carla Hall. We first knew her as kooky Carla, the sleeper assassin of "Top Chef" Season 5, whose offbeat mix of enthusiasm, zen calm, and Southern charm made her an all-time fan favorite. Hall's 2008 "Top Chef" run catapulted her to celebrity chef status. At times she bobbled, and even fell, but the irresistible authenticity and culinary perspective of Hall's culinary brand have allowed her to remain relevant all these years.

Hall is one of those TV chefs you feel like you know, and that's because you do. Those close to Hall have said that the upbeat chef you see on TV is exactly who she is in real life, but it's taken a lot for her to get — and stay — where she is today. As a self-described quirky girl, Hall struggled to find her path in her younger years and endured a few false starts before beginning her culinary training until age 30. Even then, Hall had to work incredibly hard to establish herself in the food world.

The work has paid off many times over. Hall, now in her 60s, is a force in food culture. More importantly, she has been able to stay centered and positive in the face of adversity. Here are some of the tragic details that have helped make Carla Hall the chef and woman she is today.